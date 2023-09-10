Who are Kenneth Walker III's parents Patricia and Kenneth Walker II? All about Seahawks RB’s family

Regardless of how you look at it, Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III had an impressive rookie season.

Let's take a look at Walker's family history as he gets ready to start his second NFL season. On Oct. 20, 2000, in Stockton, California, Kenneth Walker III was born to Kenneth Walker and Patricia Jones.

According to his Wikipedia page, Walker was raised in Richmond's risky Iron Triangle district. His mother brought him up with his two older brothers on her own after she separated from Kenneth while her son Walker was in seventh grade.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

According to Celebseek, Patricia Jones was committed to save her kids from the neighborhood's drug culture and criminal activity that had taken a lot of young people's lives.

It wasn't easy, as Walker III appeared to be leaning that way. He frequently got into clashes, misbehaved in class and started hanging around with people his mom didn't like.

According to Orange County Register, which has a full account of Walker's upbringing, Patricia sent the Seattle star to stay with his remarried father in Oakley in an effort to keep him away from danger.

The same source has it that Walker's new surroundings not only allowed him to grow into one of his high school's top receivers, but he also stayed away from mischief, thanks to his father's strict supervision. His father instructed him to call anytime he hung out with friends, finish his schoolwork, maintain good grades and come home immediately after classes.

The source has it that Walker thrived at Freedom High School in Oakley, in both football and athletics. After finishing his second year at Freedom High School, Walker returned to Richmond with his mother.

At Richmond's John F. Kennedy High School, where he also flourished in his school work and was a highly regarded high school football player, he won three Junior Olympics crowns in hurdles.

How good was Kenneth Walker III in his debut NFL season?

Kenneth Walker III posing for a picture with his mother, Patricia Jones(R), and his father, Kenneth Walker II(L)

Following his outstanding 2021 campaign with the Spartans, the Seattle Seahawks picked Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III with the No. 41 overall choice in Round 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

In his final season of collegiate football, Walker ran for 1,636 yards and 18 scores on 263 attempts. He also added 13 catches for 89 yards and one TD.

Walker had a great first season with the Seahawks despite missing two games because of an injury.

The 22-year-old running back, who helped Seattle qualify for the playoffs, finished first among rookies in the league with 228 rushes for 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns. He also added 27 catches for 165 yards.

Even though Walker narrowly missed out on being named the NFL's top offensive rookie in 2022, it's fabulous to see the youngster succeed right away in the NFL.