Who is Kenny Pickett's sister Alex Pickett? All about Steelers QB's personal life

As a rookie last year, quarterback Kenny Pickett of the Pittsburgh Steelers struggled. However, in the just completed preseason, he appeared to be a completely different player, giving fans hope that he could succeed with the Steelers this year.

In this article, let's have a look at Pickett's personal life. Does Kenny Pickett have any younger siblings?

Pickett has one sister, Alex Pickett. She's employed as an assistant coach, but she hasn't really said much about her profession on social media platforms or in interviews.

Alex was also born in Oakhurst, New Jersey, just like Kenny. She started playing soccer competitively in high school. She attended Ocean Township High School for four years, where she was twice chosen for the All-Division and All-Monmouth County teams.

While attending East Stroudsburg University for her undergraduate studies, Alex showcased her prodigious soccer abilities.

Her team's four-year run to the NCAA Tournament, which included an NCAA Atlantic Regional Championship and three consecutive Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference championships, was greatly aided by her contributions.

With 31 goals, she moved up to sixth highest at the school for goals scored. Moreover, with 19 assists, she rose to fourth highest in that category.

There isn't much information available about the sister of the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback other than her soccer accomplishments in both high school and college.

Big exploits are expected from Kenny Pickett this season

In the preseason games played in August, the Pittsburgh Steelers were arguably the NFL's most outstanding squad. Quarterback Kenny Pickett played a significant role in that.

Despite the fact that his first season's aggregate numbers were not dazzling, Pickett made noticeable progress after a Week 9 bye in 2022.

The changes were particularly clearer during the 2023 preseason. Amazingly, Pickett exhibited confidence both inside and outside of the huddle, in his passes, and in the development of his physical skills over a few weeks.

It wouldn't be shocking if Pickett's preseason showing is the first indication of what's to come. The Pittsburgh Steelers have a reputation for helping youngsters succeed.

When the Steelers host the San Francisco 49ers in their first NFL regular season game, we will find out if what we witnessed from Pickett in preseason was anything to be excited about.