Who is Kumar Ferguson? Travis Kelce's personal chef details Chiefs star's favorite dishes

Kumar Ferguson is a childhood friend and now personal chef of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Kelce hired Ferguson in 2016 to be his chef, and since then, it has been a great relationship. According to Ferguson, he used to cook for all his friends, which led to the job with Kelce.

"Growing up, I would cook for all the bros after we'd be hanging out all day. That kitchen table hangout has always been a center for all of us," Ferguson told Kansas City magazine in a recent interview. "We have definitely carried that tradition with us."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With Ferguson and Kelce being childhood friends, he says that hasn't impacted their working relationship. Instead, he doesn't take any criticism to heart, as he knows the tight end needs the right food to perform at a high level:

"Being brothers is funny because we can throw shots at each other all day, but Travis is incredible when it comes to professionalism and just being on top of taking whatever he's investing into."

According to Kumar Ferguson, Travis Kelce eats three meals daily during the football season and consumes over 4,000 calories on practice and game days.

Along with getting the calories, Ferguson said Kelce's favorite meals include oatmeal with fresh fruit for breakfast and seafood alfredo for dinner, while also requesting steak quite often.

Ferguson also revealed that Tangy Hawaiian heat wings and deep-fried Australian lobster tails were other favorite foods of Kelce.

Travis Kelce's 2023 season

Travis Kelce failed to record 1,000 receiving yards this season

Travis Kelce didn't play in Week 18 as the Kansas City Chiefs were locked into the three-seed in the NFL playoffs, as the tight end rested to avoid injury.

However, with Kelce not playing in Week 18, the tight end fell 16 yards short of reaching 1,000 receiving yards this season, which would have been the eighth straight season he accomplished that feat.

This season, Kelce recorded 93 receptions for 984 yards and five touchdowns.

Kansas City is set to host the Miami Dolphins on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. The Chiefs are 4.5-point favorites and the game is expected to be one of the coldest in NFL history as it has the potential to fall below zero degree.