Who is Landon Dickerson's wife, Brooke Kuhlman? A look into Eagles OL's personal life

Brooke Kuhlman is a growth marketing specialist for Anthropologie, a company in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she previously worked as the Director of Marketing for RiversEdge Advisors in Wilmington, DE. When she was there, RiversEdge Advisors rapidly grew, almost doubling their AUM in the time frame.

Before her stint with RiversEdge Advisors, Brooke Kuhlman was a Digital Marketing and Digital Media Assistant for The University of Alabama Athletics Department.

Before her time with the University of Alabama, Kuhlman was a student-athlete, playing beach volleyball at Florida State and indoor volleyball at The University of Alabama.

Landon Dickerson and Brooke Kuhlman's relationship timeline

Landon Dickerson and Brooke Kuhlman started dating on May 5, 2017, while at the University of Alabama, where the couple was student-athletes for the institution. Landon was a star guard for the school, while Brooke was an accomplished volleyball player.

Landon got on one knee and proposed to Brooke in 2021. After he proposed, Landon made a statement on Instagram:

"Between getting drafted, graduating, and an engagement, it's been one of the best weeks of my life."

Brooke replied to the post:

"4 years later! Can't believe I get to marry my best friend."

The couple tied the knot in a spectacular Mountainside Ceremony on Mar. 25, 2023. One hundred and fifty guests attended the ceremony at the Glassy Chapel in Greenville, South Carolina, as the couple had a wedding for the books.

After their vows, the couple held an outdoor reception at Hotel Domestique, a 13-room boutique property rented out for the weekend.

Landon Dickerson's professional football career timeline

Landon Dickerson was a key part of the famed Alabama Crimson Tide offensive line, helping them become the 2020 CFP national champion.

He earned the Rimington Trophy and Jacobs Blocking Trophy that year. After completing the 2020 college football season, Dickerson declared for the 2021 NFL Draft. The Philadelphia Eagles selected him in round two of the Draft despite the player entering the Draft with injury concerns.

Landon Dickerson has been immense for the Eagles since he was drafted, joining arguably the league's best offensive line. He was chosen for the Pro Bowl in 2022, alongside his Eagles teammates Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson, the first of his career.

He closed out the season by helping his franchise to an appearance in Super Bowl LVII, where they narrowly lost 38-35 to the Kansas City Chiefs.