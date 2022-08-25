Who was Len Dawson? What's the story behind his legendary cigarette photo?

Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson tragically passed away on Wednesday at the age of 87. The quarterback played for Cleveland, Pittsburgh, and the Chiefs over a 19-year career in the NFL.

He is perhaps best known for one of the most iconic photos ever taken during a landmark NFL game. In fact, that game was the first Super Bowl - Super Bowl 1.

The Chiefs quarterback was snapped by photographer Bill Ray of LIFE magazine and what he was snapped doing is still sensational to this day. He had his picture taken while he was smoking a cigarette in the locker room during halftime of the Super Bowl.

Back then, this was considered somewhat normal as it was common practice to see a player with a cigarette or a beer with them in the locker room. But looking at it now, it takes on a whole new meaning.

His duel with Packers legend Bart Starr was evenly poised as Len Dawson lit up the first half, completing 11 of his 15 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown. The Chiefs were down 14-10, so he grabbed himself a chair, lit a cigarette, and drank a nice cold beer as he prepared for the second half.

In today's NFL world, players are some of the best athletes we have ever seen. They train every day, they are fit, strong, and adhere to a disciplined lifestyle, as far as possible.

The thought of a player like Tom Brady sitting down at halftime of a Buccaneers game with a smoke in hand is unimaginable. But that's exactly what Dawson did.

Who was Len Dawson?

Drafted to Pittsburgh as Pick 5 in the 1957 Draft, Len Dawson only started one game in his first three seasons in the Steel City. He then moved on to Cleveland and did not fare much better as he started just once in two years (which was a win).

Then came his move to the Dallas Texans. He started 14 games and had an 11-3 record as he threw 29 touchdowns to just 17 interceptions and was named an All-Pro. The Texans then moved north and became the Chiefs.

He spent 14 years with the organization as he racked up seven Pro Bowl nominations, including four in a row between 1966 and 1969. He finished his career with 28,711 passing yards, 239 touchdowns, and 183 interceptions. Dawson also became a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Everyone at Sportskeeda sends their love and prayers to Len Dawson's family and friends at this difficult time.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat