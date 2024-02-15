Who is Lisa Lopez-Galvan? KKFI 90.1 FM DJ killed during Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting

The Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade on Valentine’s Day 2024 was supposed to celebrate the team’s achievements. Aside from hoisting their third Super Bowl banner in five seasons, they became the first back-to-back champions since the 2003-04 New England Patriots.

Unfortunately, the festivities turned into tragedy after the shooting that ensued on the west side of Kansas City Union Station. The tragic incident occurred at 3 p.m. Eastern Time, right after the parade rally had ended.

The latest reports from multiple sources confirmed that 26 people were injured. They are getting treatment at University Health St. Luke’s, and Children’s Mercy Hospital. Sadly, two people passed away from gunshots, including radio disc jockey Lisa Lopez-Galvan.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A report from The Kansas City Star’s Eric Adler and Andrea Klick revealed that Lopez-Galvan passed away during surgery for the gunshot wound that went through her abdomen. Her friends and family members confirmed the news about her death after the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade.

Aside from her family and her beloved Chiefs winning, music made Lopez-Galvan happy, as stated in her KKFI 90.1 FM website bio. That’s why she entertained crowds as a private mobile DJ for 15 years, playing for bilingual crowds.

In 2022, she started co-hosting the “Taste of Tejano” radio show on KKFI with Tommy Andrade and Monica Frias. They play the best Tejano music north of Texas every Tuesday at 8 p.m. local time.

After Lopez-Galvan’s death, Jackson County legislator Manny Abarca vowed to fight for laws that would reform the state’s gun ownership policies. Missouri does not require its residents to have the necessary license or a gun permit before purchasing firearms.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, KKFI released an official statement about Lopez-Galvan’s death after the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade. Their statement reads:

“This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC Community.”

Lifelong fan suffered untimely death during Chiefs Super Bowl parade

Lisa Lopez-Galvan isn’t just a football fan who chose the Chiefs when they started to dominate the National Football League. Instead, she cheered for the Chiefs throughout her life. She lived in Shawnee, Kansas, and attended high school at Bishop Miege in Kansas City.

The identity of the other person who passed away in the shooting after the Chiefs Super Bowl parade remains unknown. Meanwhile, Lisa Lopez-Galvan is survived by her husband and their two children.

Likewise, three persons of interest were arrested for further investigation following the tragic incident.