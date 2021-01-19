Who is the lowest paid NFL player?

Former Texas Longhorn quarterback Tyrone Swoopes has the award for being the lowest NFL player. Before entering the NFL, Tyrone Swoopes played for four years at the University of Texas, where he had a decent spell but did not post eye-popping numbers for the Longhorns.

In his four years, Tylon Swoopes went on to pass for 3,038 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He only completed 56.3% of his passes in four years at Texas and did most of his damage on the ground for the Texas Longhorns.

In four years, he went on to rush for 966 yards and 24 touchdowns on 256 attempts for the Longhorns offense. In 2014, he led the Texas Longhorns to the Texas Bowl where they were blown out by Arkansas 31-7. Swoopes could only pass for 52 yards against Arkansas and threw one interception.

After his four years at the University of Texas, Tyrone Swoopes was signed by the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent. After spending time on the Seattle Seahawks practice squad on and off for three years, he was signed by the Washington Football Team in 2020.

The former Texas Longhorns quarterback was signed to Washington's practice squad. That contract expired in 2020 but was recently renewed in 2021. He has the potential to make the most money in his NFL career so far during the 2021 NFL Season.

Tyrone Swoopes and his NFL contract

Here is a break down of Tyrone Swoopes career NFL earnings according to overthecap.com.

2017-2019 Seattle Seahawks:

In the 2017 season, the Seattle Seahawks terminated the contract between Swoopes and the team. That deal consisted of 3-years $1.6 million and Seattle didn't pay him a penny of that contract. They later renegotiated the deal and signed him to the practice squad.

Advertisement

Congratulations to former #Texas 18-Wheeler Tyrone Swoopes (@tyroneswoopes1) on signing with with the Seattle Seahawks to play TE! #HookEm🤘 pic.twitter.com/ek5toTcd88 — /r/LonghornNation (@rLonghornNation) April 30, 2017

In the 2017 NFL Season Tyrone Swoopes only earned $27,353. He saw a slight jump in earned money in 2018, when he made $38,000. In 2019 he made $174,706 with the Seahawks.

2020-2021 Washington Football Team:

Washington signed Tyrone Swoopes to their practice squad in 2020. He brought home $16,800 in 2020. He was signed as a free agent in 2021 and is set to make $780,000 but has not received any of that salary to this date.

We have signed the following players to the practice squad:

TE Dylan Cantrell

TE Tyrone Swoopes pic.twitter.com/uuzGU5y7KJ — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 23, 2020

It gets worse for Tyrone Swoopes. In the five seasons he has spent in the NFL, not one single penny of contracts that he has signed has been guaranteed.