Who is Malik Hooker's brother Marcus? All about Cowboys safety's family

By Arnold
Modified Sep 11, 2023 07:01 GMT
Malik Hooker's brother Marcus is a defensive back for the Youngstown Penguins.

Malik Hooker had a stellar outing for the Dallas Cowboys against the New York Giants in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season on Sunday. The safety racked up five tackles, of which three were solo, to help Dallas record a crushing 40-0 win.

Following Hooker's impressive start to the new season, fans are curious to learn more about his personal life, especially his younger brother Marcus. Marcus was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania. He's in his senior year and plays as a defensive back for the Youngstown Penguins.

Marcus played four seasons with the Ohio State Buckeyes from 2018 to 2021. He racked up 32 tackles, three passes defended and one interception there. Ahead of the 2022 college football season, Marcus joined the Penguins. In his first year with them, the defensive back had 23 tackles, two pass breakups and two interceptions.

Marcus played his first game of the 2023 NCAA season against his former team, Ohio State, on Saturday. He recorded six tackles as Youngstown suffered a 35-7 loss.

Before his freshman season with the Buckeyes in 2018, Hooker was arrested for drunk driving. The defensive back was charged with driving under the influence, purchase of alcohol by a minor, disregarding traffic lanes, careless driving and having no rear lights in Neshannock Township, Pennsylvania. The Buckeyes suspended him for one game following his arrest.

In 2021, when Marcus was a junior in Ohio, he was arrested for driving under the influence.

He pleaded guilty to an OVI charge and the Buckeyes suspended him indefinitely. However, the player was brought back into the team towards the end of the season.

Malik Hooker's contract details

Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker
As per Spotrac, Malik Hooker agreed a three-year extension with the Dallas Cowboys worth $21 million in August this year. His deal includes an $8 million signing bonus and $16.5 million in guaranteed money.

Hooker was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft. He spent four years with them before joining the Cowboys in 2021.

Edited by Bhargav
