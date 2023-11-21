Who is on ManningCast tonight? Guest list for Week 11 MNF revealed

Since its launch in 2021, the ManningCast has been one of the most humorous programs on ESPN2. Featuring Peyton and Eli Manning, it combines wistful Monday Night Football commentary with offbeat interviews with various personalities, whether they be football players or not.

Last week's episode, which covered the Denver Broncos-Bufallo Bills game, featured Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (whose team was on a bye week), skier Lindsey Vonn, and Good Morning Football host Kyle Brandt.

Tonight, the ManningCast has a massive assignment, as the ex-NFL quarterback brothers cover the highly-anticipated Super Bowl LVII rematch between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

ManningCast Week 11 guest list

Tonight's episode will have the following guests:

Actor Mark Wahlberg, who initially played football before transitioning to Hollywood

Iowa Hawkeyes basketball guard (and Chiefs fan) Caitlin Clark

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick, who played for the Eagles from 2009-2013

