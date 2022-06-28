Who was Marlin Briscoe? First black QB in Super Bowl era dies at 76

The Denver Broncos announced on social media that the team's legendary former quarterback, Marlin Briscoe, passed away on Monday at the age of 76.

The team released a statement that read:

"We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of former Broncos QB Marlin Briscoe. Marlin was a pioneer who shattered barriers, making history as the first Black starting quarterback in the Super Bowl era. He paved the way for countless others and created an indelible legacy, including through our Marlin Briscoe Diversity Coaching Fellowship. Our deepest sympathies go out to Marlin's family, friends and former teammates."

Denver Broncos @Broncos RIP to “The Magician.”



Marlin Briscoe was a pioneer who shattered barriers, making history as the first Black starting quarterback in the Super Bowl era.



The Broncos' offseason acquisition, superstar quarterback Russell Wilson, paid tribute to Briscoe on social media, thanking him for paving the way for black quarterbacks like himself. He wrote:

"Thanks to “The Magician” for breaking down doors for me & many others! #RIPMarlinBriscoe"

Russell Wilson @DangeRussWilson

Marlin Briscoe's life and football career

Born in Omaha, Nebraska, Marlin Briscoe spent his high school and college football career playing in his hometown. He played for Omaha South High School before moving on to Omaha University, now known as the University of Nebraska. He finished his collegiate career with a 27-11 record and three conference titles. He also set 22 school records.

The Denver Broncos, who played in the AFL at the time, drafted Briscoe in the 14th round of the 1968 draft. The team did not view the 5-foot-10 Briscoe as an ideal fit at quarterback and intended to move him to cornerback. However, he stood his ground and managed to convince the Broncos to allow him to compete for the quarterback spot.

In a game against the Boston Patriots (now known as the New England Patriots), the Broncos' starting quarterback, Steven Tensi, suffered a broken collarbone. This forced backup Joe DeVito to take his spot on the field. Head coach Lou Saban was unimpressed by the backup's performance and put Briscoe in at quarterback.

The rookie delivered an impressive performance, particularly with an 80-yard touchdown drive late in the game, where he ran for 38 yards and passed for 41. He earned the starting job temporarily with his performance and finished the season with 14 touchdown passes.

Miami Dolphins @MiamiDolphins Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Marlin Briscoe. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Marlin Briscoe. https://t.co/fT7VnV2A4Y

Briscoe then left the Broncos and joined the Buffalo Bills in 1969 where he would be converted to a wide receiver. He spent three seasons with the team before joining the Miami Dolphins, where he won back-to-back Super Bowls. He left the team in 1975 to join the San Diego Chargers but didn't spend the entire season with the team. He finished that year with the Detroit Lions before joining the New England Patriots for the 1976 season, his final stop in the NFL.

Briscoe was a trailblazer right from his time with Omaha University. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame for his staggering success during his time with the program.

A legend and a pioneer, "The Magician" Marlin Briscoe will always be remembered for paving the way for black quarterbacks as well as the prospect of a mobile shot-caller.

