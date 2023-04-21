Who is Matt Patricia's wife Raina? Eagles defensive assistant's personal life explored

With Matt Patricia switching teams, his wife Raina might have to change address too. That's because the former Detroit Lions coach agreed to join the Philadelphia Eagles as a senior defensive assistant.

Patricia’s experience and knowledge will help a unit that finished second in total yards allowed (301.5) and sixth in points allowed (20.1) last regular season. While Matt will be busily diagraming defensive schemes for the Eagles, Raina will take care of the house and their three children.

Here’s what you need to know about the Patricia household’s matriarch.

Matt Patricia and Raina got married in 2009

While it's unknown how they met, Raina and Matt Patricia tied the knot in Aruba. It was a private celebration with family and friends.

Quarterback Tom Brady and his ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, attended the ceremony. After getting married, the Patricias settled in Wrentham, a town adjacent to Foxborough, the Patriots’ home turf.

Eventually, they also had a residence in Foxborough. The couple has two sons, Dominic and Dave and a daughter, Giamina. The family moved into a new home in Michigan when Patricia became the Detroit Lions’ main mentor from 2018 to 2020.

Raina Patricia’s early life

She was born Raina Grigelevich on September 15, 1978, in New England, but while she was born in Foxborough, she grew up in Rhode Island. Not much is known about her parents or private life. She has a brother, Scot. Raina also occasionally visited Iceland.

In 1996, Raina Patricia graduated from Cumberland High School in Rhode Island. Not long after, she attended Bryant in Smithfield, Rhode Island, and graduated in 2000. She hasn’t made her college degree public.

Conversely, it's public knowledge that her husband has an Aeronautical Engineering degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York.

Raina Patricia is involved in charity work

While her career before meeting Matt Patricia was a mystery, she kept herself busy with philanthropy.

In 2013, she joined the Patriots Women’s Association on a visit to Boston’s The Women’s Lunch Place, a shelter for homeless women. They distributed gift bags and served lunch during their stay. Raina also participated in the Patriots Charitable Foundation’s “Celebrate Volunteerism” campaign.

Raina Patricia has close relationship with Patriots wives and girlfriends

After meeting them at the Women’s Association, she became good friends with the Patriots wives and girlfriends. Most notable is her close relationship with Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, Linda Holliday.

Here’s a photo of them wearing customized Patriots gear during Super Bowl LII:

There was also a Halloween party where Raina and Matt Patricia dressed up as Willie and Korie from Duck Dynasty.

Matt Patricia started coaching for the New England Patriots in 2004 as an offensive assistant.

He also became an assistant offensive line coach, linebackers coach, safeties coach and defensive coordinator. Raina Patricia’s husband also became a senior football adviser when he returned to New England after a three-year stint in Detroit.

