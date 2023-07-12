Who is Matthew Judon's wife BreighAnn? All about Patriots LB's personal life

Matthew Judon, an edge rusher for the New England Patriots, is married to BreighAnn Judon. Aniyah, Leonidas and Azayda Joy are the three children the couple has been blessed with.

BreighAnn and her five siblings (Garrett, Jessica, Evan, Kelsey, and Hanna Morgan) were raised in Rockford.

Matthew Judon chose Grand Valley State in Michigan, as he didn't receive any Division 1 college invitations. From 2010 through 2014, Judon was a player for the Division 2 school.

When Judon met his wife, he was a college student. Given that the pair met via a dating app, their love tale is undoubtedly of the 21st century. Judon's brothers were present for a disruptive first date, but they managed to get through it.

They began dating about eight months after their first date. She got pregnant in 2014, and Aniyah was delivered in June 2015. BreighAnn, who was once again expecting, and Matthew visited the hospital ER in February 2019 when she felt sick.

A nurse disclosed to them that she had found a baby heartbeat. A doctor then approached them and informed them that they had miscarried. After more than five years of dating, the two eventually got married in June 2018. On Jan. 16, 2020, BreighAnn and Matthew welcomed Leonidas into the world. On Nov. 10, 2021, the couple welcomed a third kid.

BreighAnn Judon participates actively in the NFL Wives Association, a nonprofit organization that promotes numerous humanitarian causes and neighborhood activities. She's a qualified lactation counselor and licensed nurse.

What is Matthew Judon's net worth in 2023?

Matthew Judon starred for West Bloomfield in high school and Grand Valley State in college. His strong college record led to the Baltimore Ravens selecting him in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

As of 2023, Judon has a $10 million net worth. According to Forbes, he's making $35.5 million in salary and $500K in sponsorship deals.

Judon was selected to the Pro Bowl twice in a row while playing with the Ravens during his five years with them. He extended his successive Pro Bowl honors to four when he signed with the New England Patriots in 2021.

The edge rusher has played for New England for two seasons and has accumulated 120 tackles, 28 sacks and two Pro Bowl selections.

