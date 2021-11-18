Who is Matthew Stafford's wife? All you need to know about Kelly Stafford

Kelly Stafford gets into the spotlight every once in a while. She's the wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, and she got public recognition in 2019 when it came to light that she had a brain tumor that required a 12-hour surgery for removal .

Kelly Stafford, born Kelly Hall, studied at the University of Georgia, where she started dating Matthew, then the Bulldogs' quarterback. The couple married in 2015, and they now have four daughters.

Another of Kelly's links to the NFL includes her brother Chad Hall, a former NFL wide receiver who's currently the wide receivers coach of the Buffalo Bills.

What does Kelly Stafford do?

Kelly Stafford currently has a podcast where she talks about the Los Angeles Rams and her husband, who has lit up the league in his first year with his new team.

During some of the in-season episodes, Kelly Stafford made it clear that her husband looked happier in Los Angeles than he did with the Detroit Lions:

“I’ll never forget that moment,” Kelly said. “It was just — the feeling was like no other. He looked like he was having so much fun, which I haven’t seen that side of Matthew on the football field in a very long time. I felt like my husband has a renewed love for this sport again. It was just an amazing day, I felt like football hadn’t been fun for him in a very long time."

Kelly Stafford's recent history of outbursts

Some of Kelly Stafford's appearances in the media have been for the wrong reasons. For instance, in 2020 Kelly was quoted as saying that she was tired of living in Michigan's "dictatorship" as the state was going through regulations because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She later apologized for using the term "dictatorship," saying that she got caught in the heat of the moment.

Justin Spiro @DarkoStateNews Kelly Stafford has had more “rare moments of weakness that don’t reflect the person I am” than the rest of human civilization combined.



How hard is it to just sit in a suite and not end up on TMZ?

More recently, during the Rams' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football, Kelly and other people who were with her had to be escorted to another part of the stands after she threw a pretzel at a 49ers fan.

Jeanna Trotman @JeannaTrotmanTV To be honest, all I want is to be in the room where Matthew and Kelly Stafford first discussed how she threw a soft pretzel at a 49ers fan. To be honest, all I want is to be in the room where Matthew and Kelly Stafford first discussed how she threw a soft pretzel at a 49ers fan.

Kelly apologized for her actions right after the game:

"Girl I knowwwww I'm an idiot. He was saying a bunch of things that were aggressive towards our crew but zero excuse. I tried to apologize, but in the end knew I was wrong. Will always stand up for my guy and everyone I love, but obviously I needed to do it completely different! I'm embarrassed too! Sorry you had to witness me in my weak moment!"

