Ryan Shazier received a ton of sympathy after a spinal injury abruptly ended his promising NFL career. He initially appeared to have suffered a severe back injury during a 2017 Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately, the damage went further after he couldn’t move his legs.

While he retired in 2020 after not playing for two full seasons, he regained the use of his legs through rehabilitation. But while his physical well-being is improving, his marital status might be on the contrary after the latest revelation by his wife, Michelle Rodriguez.

Michelle Rodriguez accuses Ryan Shazier of cheating

As the MLFootball Twitter account shared:

“WARNING: #Steelers legend Ryan Shazier’s wife Michelle Rodriguez has called out the former #NFL star whose career ended due to paralyzation for ‘lying and cheating’ on her. She also posted texts from Ryan to another woman on how to ‘PROPERLY HAVE GREAT ANAL S*X.’”

Rodriguez revealed Ryan Shazier’s infidelity through her Instagram account, @mrs.shazier50. She stated in a now-deleted post:

“A person that loves his family … this is what they do to their family … the WIFE.. that has been there for him since day 1! Infidelity at its finest! I can’t sit here and keep hiding anymore. You can have it. I deserve better. This is Ryan…he’s a liar and a cheater!”

