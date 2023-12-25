Who is Mike Gesicki's wife, Halle Gesicki? All about Patriots TE's partner

Mike Gesicki has become the talk of the town among the New England Patriots faithful this week. The tight end scored a touchdown in Week 16 against the Denver Broncos to help his team post a 26-23 win.

Following Gesicki's score against the Broncos, fans are curious to learn more about the New England star's personal life, including his wife, Halle Gesicki. Halle was born on Jun. 13, 1996, to Scott and Angela Proper, in New Jersey. She has six sisters: Emma, Glenna, Megan, Carry, Olivia and Aja.

Halle attended Penn State from 2014 to 2017 and graduated with a BA in advertising, digital media trends and analytics. She was also part of the school's football team.

It was also at Penn State, where Halle first met her future husband Mike. He played as a tight end for the Nittany Lions, and reports claim that the duo's shared love for sports brought them together. Halle and Mike reportedly began dating in late 2015.

Following her graduation, Halle worked with several companies in the advertising and entertaining sector including Viacom, Penn State College Eating, School Fashionista and Ketchum. She also filled in as a school delegate for EXPRESS and Victoria’s Mystery Pink.

Halle and Mike married in Mar. 2022. The couple often take to social media to post pictures whenever they go on holiday together.

Mike Gesicki net worth: How much is the Patriots TE worth in 2023?

New England Patriots TE Mike Gesicki

According to reports, Mike Gesicki is worth around $5 million. The tight end has made most of his wealth during his NFL career.

Gesicki was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 2018. He spent five seasons with them before joining the New England Patriots this offseason. As per Spotrac, Gesicki signed a one-year, $9 million contract with the Patriots. His deal includes a $4.5 million base salary with $3.5 million in guaranteed money.

