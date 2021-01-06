Who is in the NFL playoffs 2021?

The 2020 NFL Playoff brackets are set and ready to kick off this weekend

Heading into Week 17 there were a good amount of teams that had not punched their tickets to the NFL Playoffs. Two divisions -- the AFC South and NFC East -- had not yet been determined. Everything came to end in Week 17 and the 2020 NFL Playoffs are set.

Let's take a look at what teams have punched there tickets to the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

AFC teams who are in the 2020 NFL Playoffs

(1) Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are the number one seed in the AFC Playoff bracket. The Chiefs will host the lowest seed in the AFC in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. The Kansas City Chiefs (14-2) own the path to the Super Bowl in the AFC.

(2) Buffalo Bills vs (7) Indianapolis Colts

The Buffalo Bills (13-3) won the AFC East for the first time since 1995. Buffalo has been reported to be the biggest threat to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC. The Indianapolis Colts (11-5) snuck into the playoffs thanks to the Bills. The Colts had a slight chance to make the playoffs but the Miami Dolphins lost to Buffalo to put them in.

(3) Pittsburgh Steelers vs (6) Cleveland Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4) and Cleveland Browns will meet for the third time this season. With all the COVID-19 problems the Browns (11-5) are having lately this game is going to be interesting. The Browns are coming in short-handed and without their head coach.

(4) Tennessee Titans vs (5) Baltimore Ravens

The Tennessee Titans (11-5) locked up the AFC South division title in Week 17. This will be a rematch of the Divisional Round Playoff game from last year. The Baltimore Ravens (11-5) were in must win situations for the last five weeks of the 2020 NFL Season. Baltimore made it ahead of the Browns by head-to-head victories over the Browns this season.

NFC teams who are in the 2020 NFL Playoffs

(1) Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers (13-3) finally locked up the number one seed in the NFC in Week 17. They will be waiting for the lowest seed in the NFC to travel to Green Bay. The road to the Super Bowl in the NFC goes through the Packers.

(2) New Orleans Saints vs (7) Chicago Bears

The New Orleans Saints (12-4) have been banged up all year long between Drew Brees and Michael Thomas. They will finally be at full strength for their home Wild Card game against the Bears. The Chicago Bears (8-8) would punch their ticket in Week 17. This came because of the Cardinals losing to the Rams.

(3) Seattle Seahawks vs (6) Los Angeles Rams

The Seattle Seahawks (12-4) were battling for the number one seed in the NFC Playoff race in Week 17. They will host division rival Los Angeles Rams (10-6) in the Wild Card. Los Angeles Rams have been hit with the injury bug losing quarterback Jared Goff. The season series has been split in 2020 with the Wild Card Playoff game being the decision maker.

(4) Washington Football Team vs (5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Washington Football Team (7-9) was the final team to punch their ticket to the 2020 NFL Playoffs. They will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5) in the NFL Wild Card Playoff game. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to make easy work of Washington. If the Buccaneers win and all the higher seeds win they will be heading to Green Bay to play the Packers.