Who is Nick Bawden’s wife Alexis? Jets FB's partner rips Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick for alleged IG DMs

Nick Bawden has been married for just over two months, and already someone else is vying for his affections. On Sunday, just before the New York Jets were to played the New England Patriots, the sixth-season fullback allegedly received this message from Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick on Instagram:

"See u soon"

Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick allegedly messaging married New York Jets fullback Nick Bawden

That did not sit well with Bawden's wife Alexis, who took to TikTok to express her displeasure:

“I just want to say, if you’re a fan of her, she’s weird. That’s weird. You don’t message a married woman’s man that you’re gonna see him soon after you see his wife.”

Pivarnick would later allegedly respond in this now-deleted Instagram Story:

"His wife is clearly a clout chaser and I only spoke to players I knew and in a friendly way, not a married man."

"If she doesn't stop my lawyer will send her a cease and desist soon..."

Angelina Pivarnick's now-deleted response to Alexis Bawden

On Monday morning, Alexis received this DM (warning: NSFW language):

Alexis Baldwin and Angelina Pivarnick's later Instagram exchange

She mentioned it when resuming her rant against Pivarnick:

Alexis blocked the Jersey Shore star, then made a third TikTok video about the situation:

Alexis Bawden: A look into Jets fullback Nick Bawden's wife and their relationship and marriage

Alexis Elizabeth describes herself on Instagram as "wife, mother, and a lover of Jesus," but not much is known about her profession. She initially met Nick Bawden via mutual friends some time ago.

During their initial their relationship, Alexis became pregnant with a baby girl, whom they welcomed in 2021 and named Skylar. They got engaged in 2022 and married in July this year.

Speaking to People, they said of the ceremony:

“It was an absolute dream come true. The food was incredible, [our] wedding planner killed it, and everyone danced their faces off. It was the best wedding [we’ve] ever been to."

The occasion lasted three days and included a double honeymoon with Bawden's teammate Alijah Vera-Tucker, who joined the Jets in the same year as him, and wife Jesse.

Nick Bawden career overview

Originating from Los Gatos, California, Nick Bawden initially began his career as a quarterback. As a freshman at San Diego State, he threw for 147 yards and a touchdown to two interceptions before moving to fullback.

In his new position, he made history by contributing to the first-ever consecutive 2,000-yard rushers in college football - Donnel Pumphrey in 2016, then Rashaad Penny in 2017. However, he did not come off the board until pick no. 237 for the Detroit Lions in 2018.

Bawden struggled with injuries in his three seasons in the Motor City before being released in 2021. Shortly before that season began, he was signed by the New York Jets, where he has remained since.