Who is Nick Mullens' wife, Haleigh Hughes? All about Vikings QB's partner

Haleigh Hughes is a school teacher and the wife of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens. The couple has been together since 2015 and tied the knot in 2017.

Who is Haleigh Hughes?

Haleigh Hughes was born to Kellie and Kiley Hughes on Mar. 24, 1994. Haleigh is the oldest of three siblings.

Haleigh's father was a baseball player, and he ensured that Haleigh and her siblings got quality formal education during their formative years. Haleigh attended Ocean Springs High School and graduated in 2012 before enrolling at the University of Southern Mississippi, where she studied Liberal arts and science.

While attending Southern Mississippi University, Hughes was a part of the school's cheerleading squad. Before she graduated from University, Hughes became an instructor at the Universal Cheerleaders Association.

She occupied that role for years before she accepted the job of managing a classroom as a 4th-grade teacher at Oak Grove Upper Elementary.

Haleigh Hughes and Nick Mullens' relationship

Haleigh Hughes and Nick Mullens met while they were in high school. At that time, Hughes was a member of the cheerleading team while Mullens was a star quarterback. The two began a relationship in 2015 and married in 2017 when Nick Mullens joined the league as an unsigned free agent.

Hughes has always played the role of a supportive partner and now wife with aplomb. She cheers him on both in person and on social media. The couple currently reside in Minnesota due to Mullens' commitment to the Vikings and share two children.

Nick Mullens' Professional Football Career

Haleigh's husband, Nick Mullens, is a quarterback in the National Football League. Mullens joined the league in 2017 as an undrafted free agent, signing for the San Francisco 49ers after going undrafted in the 2017 Draft.

Mullens featured in 19 games for the 49ers for four years and started all but three. However, he left the 49ers as a free agent ahead of the 2021 season, subsequently signing with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mullens was promptly waived by the Eagles and picked up by the Cleveland Browns. The Southern Miss product played just one game for the Browns before leaving to join the Minnesota Vikings, where he plays now.

Mullens is a backup option for the Vikings and is part of a QB carousel attempting to guide the team to the playoffs.