Who is Nolan Smith's girlfriend Aubrey Deitch? All about Georgia star's longtime partner

Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith is all set for his journey with the Philadelphia Eagles. A popular prospect before the 2023 NFL Draft, Smith should be a good fit in Philadelphia. Of course, he will be teaming up with his own teammates again.

Smith has over 105,000 followers on Instagram, which provides his followers with a glimpse into his life. This includes his football career and his girlfriend Aubrey Deitch.

As per reports, the couple attended the University of Georgia together and have been dating for more than four years. Deitch is from Ashland, Kentucky, and started at the UGA in 2017.

While a student at Georgia, she worked as a Patient Care Technician at the Piedmont Athens Regional Organization.

Furthermore, she also worked with ShowTime USA from 2008 to 2017, a studio for children and teenagers.

Dietch's Instagram account remains private, with over 3,400 followers.

Screenshot of Nolan Smith’s girlfriend's private Instagram page.

Nolan often posts photos with Deitch on Instagram. Here's one from St. Patrick's Day:

"My Favorite Holiday, with My favorite Lady at My Favorite park 🫡🫡 HAPPY St.Patrick Day," he wrote.

The 22-year-old even shared a romantic birthday post a few weeks ago, thanking Aubrey for being his best friend:

"Verified I wanted to start by saying thank you for being my Best friend. Today is your birthday and you should be celebrated because you truly are an amazing WOMAN. HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABYGIRL ✨🙈🥰"

Image Credit: Nolan Smith's official Instagram (@n0lan.smith)

Nolan Smith is excited to play with the Philadelphia Eagles

In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Eagles have picked two Georgia prospects: Nolan Smith and Jalen Carter. The team also has alums Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean. Smith seems happy to be the Eagles' No. 30 overall pick:

“God works in mysterious ways, and I’m here with three of my best friends.”

He added:

“I would just say it was amazing for me, just because — not only one of my favorite, not only one of the most athletic teammates out here [gesturing to Carter], man, we got a lot of boys, a lot of Georgia-Philly Dawgs, and it’s gonna be great.”

Though he missed part of the 2022 season due to a torn pectoral muscle, he was a rising star out of Georgia. In 2021, he had a career-high 56 tackles, nine tackles for loss and three forced fumbles.

