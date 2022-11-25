Who is Odell Beckham Jr. signing for? WR finalizes five teams as potential destinations

Superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been the most sought-after free-agent since his contract with the Los Angeles Rams expired in the offseason. He suffered an ACL tear in the Rams' Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals in February and has since remained sidelined to nurse his knee before resuming his NFL career.

Despite the severity of his injury and his extended absence from the game, the NFL's best teams have been looking to add the dynamic wide receiver. Most are looking to bolster their offense and improve their odds of winning the Super Bowl.

While a slew of teams have been pushing to secure Beckham's services, only the wide receiver can decide where he plays this season. The former New York Giants and Cleveland Browns star has been active on social media during his injury hiatus. He's been praising NFL stars and sparking speculation about potentially teaming up with the players he's taken note of.

However, per CBS Sports' Josina Anderson, Odell Beckham Jr. has narrowed the list of teams he would consider playing for to five teams.

Anderson reported on Thursday that Beckham is lining up visits to the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. The reporter added that the wide receiver has also been in contact with the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Which team will Odell Beckham Jr. play for in 2022?

Fox Sports insider Jay Glazer also chimed in and reported that Odell Beckham Jr. will visit the Cowboys facility on December 5.

Per Sportac, the Cowboys have the most cap space available among the five teams that the wide receiver is considering signing with. The Bills have the lowest. On Thursday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones also revealed that he spoke with the wide receiver and it was time for both parties to "sit down and visit."

OBJ will likely return to the field in December and the Cowboys seem favorites to land the wide receiver. However, the Bills, Giants, Ravens and Chiefs will undoubtedly push as hard as possible to add Odell Beckham Jr. to their roster. Especially with the final weeks of the 2022 regular season ahead and the playoffs looming thereafter.

