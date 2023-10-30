Who is Pia Malihi? Travis Kelce's publicist in big trouble over Instagram post clowning Taylor Swift 

Travis Kelce's publicist Pia Malihi is being dragged online for a recent share to her Instagram story. The PR professional shared a post for her birthday that a friend had wished her. On the story were a few images, including one of Kelce's new partner Taylor Swift.

The popstar's face was obscured with a clown emoji, something that has set her fans and those supportive of the relationship off. Kelce and Swift have been seeing each other for a little while now, and this is certainly not a good look.

Barstool president Dave Portnoy, a noted and proud Swiftie, said this on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Introducing the worst publicist to ever live. Travis Kelce's publicist reposting a picture that has a clown emoji over Taylor's face. Even if it was an accident it's an accident a publicist can't make. See ya Pia."

Naturally, Malihi is a prominent publicist. If she works for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, then she's obviously pretty good and pretty popular. However, that could be coming to an end.

Pia Malihi in hot water for recent post

Regardless of how anyone feels about the popular singer, a publicist can't openly mock their client's partner and expect to get away without repercussions. No matter who that partner is, it's not a good look.

Taylor Swift supporting Travis Kelce

This has many believing that Travis Kelce will need to look for a new publicist. She's done a good job crafting his image and he's currently on top of the world. All it takes is one mistake to do someone in, and this appears to potentially be Malihi's.

Swift's fans have also noted that Malihi has worked with Scooter Braun before. Braun is the infamous enemy of Taylor Swift, as his shady dealings resulted in her not owning the masters of her first six studio albums.

For this reason, she's re-recording and re-releasing her old albums, and Braun is the Swiftie army's biggest enemy. The fact that there's a link between the two parties means that Pia Malihi is definitely in hot water right now.