Who played for both Broncos and Steelers? August 11 NFL Immaculate Grid answers

Today's edition of the Immaculate Grid involves players who played for the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Broncos and Steelers are two teams that need no introduction, so this should be fun. Today's Immaculate Grid will showcase players representing the franchises with class, and we will keep it short and sweet. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

First is Emmanuel Sanders, a Super Bowl-winning wide receiver who played for the Broncos, Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints and Buffalo Bills. The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Sanders as a third-round pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. He joined them after a solid college career with SMU.

Sanders was mainly a backup option during his time in Pittsburgh. He never started more than 10 regular season games during his four-year stint with the franchise. He put up two 500-plus-yard seasons in Pittsburgh, though, which is fine for a third-string wide receiver.

He then signed for the Denver Broncos and had the most successful period of his career in Denver. Sanders was electric for the Broncos, becoming one of the team's first names. He won Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos and was named a Pro Bowler twice during his stint with the franchise.

Sanders was dealt to the 49ers in 2020, ending an iconic stint in Denver. Following his trade, he became something of a journeyman in the NFL. He played for three franchises in three years: the 49ers, New Orleans Saints and Buffalo Bills. He retired from the NFL on Sept. 7, 2022.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Other players who have appeared for both Broncos and Steelers

The linebacker Steven Johnson is another player who played for both the Broncos and Steelers, so he's another correct answer to the Immaculate Grid question.

The Broncos snapped up Johnson as an undrafted free agent following the 2012 NFL Draft. He acted as a backup option for the Broncos from 2012 until 2015 and was released on Sept. 5, 2015.

Johnson went on to play for the Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens. He was last seen in the XFL playing for the Seattle Dragons in the 2020 XFL season. Other players to appear for both franchises include but aren't limited to Mitch Berger, Paxton Lynch and Malik Reed.

