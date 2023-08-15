Who played for both Chiefs and Colts? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 15 

Fans must identify which players have worn the uniforms of both the Indianapolis Colts and the Kansas City Chiefs for the NFL Immaculate Grid on August 15.

Former NFL player Ryan Lilja played both center and guard and is a top answer for today's Immaculate Grid. In 2004, as an undrafted free agent, he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs after playing college football for Kansas State.

From 2004 through 2009, he played for the Indianapolis Colts, with whom he defeated the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI.

Indy's victory during their 2006 Super Bowl-winning campaign was greatly aided by Lilja. Throughout his career, he was an invaluable member of both of his employees thanks to his great blocking abilities.

He participated in nine NFL seasons, mostly with the Colts. He played three seasons for the Chiefs after returning in 2010. He only missed one game per season, starting 45 out of a possible 48 games. Early in 2012, Lilja made the move from guard to center.

In 2013, Ryan Lilja made his NFL retirement official. He gained a reputation for being resilient, adaptable, and reliable throughout his career for defending quarterbacks and creating space for runners.

Immaculate Grid August 15: James Houston also played for both the Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs

NFL linebacker Justin Houston recently committed to the Carolina Panthers and is another decent answer for the Immaculate Grid.

Houston received All-American laurels while playing college football for Georgia, and the Kansas City Chiefs selected him in the third round of the 2011 NFL draft. He spent two years as a player for the Indianapolis Colts as well.

Houston, 34, recorded an overall total of 14 sacks with the Baltimore Ravens in 2021 and 2022, notably 9.5 in 2022, while also being a significant asset to general defensive output and an excellent role model.

Houston was also highly effective during his two seasons with the Colts, contributing 19 sacks to the team He has received four Pro Bowl selections. In 2014, he was also a member of the All-Pro first team.