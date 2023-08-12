Who played for both Raiders and 49ers? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 12

For today's NFL Immaculate Grid, we will showcase players representing the Las Vegas Raiders and San Francisco 49ers. Both teams have had their fair share of elite talents and we will highlight two in this piece.

First is Trent Brown, a Pro Bowl offensive tackle that has appeared for the Raiders and 49ers and currently plays for the New England Patriots.

The 49ers drafted Brown in the seventh round in 2015 from the University of Florida. Brown started two games in his rookie season, playing five games for the year. His peers saw him as a potential star at the tackle position.

His second year with the 49ers was more impressive, as he started all sixteen games for the team. He just kept getting better, and had it not been for an injury, Brown was on track to start every game in his third year.

Ahead of the 2018 season, Brown was traded to the Patriots. He took over the starting left tackle job and helped them to victory in Super Bowl LIII.

At the end of his Super Bowl-winning season, Brown penned a four-year, $66 million deal to join the Raiders. He repaid their faith by earning his first-ever Pro Bowl nod in the 2019 NFL season. Unfortunately, that was the peak of his spell in Oakland, as he battled injuries for the rest of his stay.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Other players that appeared for the Raiders and 49ers

Next up for today's Immaculate Grid is tight end Derek Carrier. Carrier went undrafted in 2012 and has since appeared for the 49ers, Washington Redskins, Los Angeles Rams, and the Raiders.

Carrier has built a decent career, acting as a relief right end and a willing blocker. He has a stat line of 59 receptions, 529 receiving yards, and three touchdowns. He is currently a free agent following his stint with the Raiders.