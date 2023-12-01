Who is Quandre Diggs’ brother Quentin? All about Seahawks star’s family

Quandre Diggs of the Seattle Seahawks is among the youngest athletes in NFL history to be seen on the NFL Draft stage.

When he was only nine years old in 2002, he went on stage to offer congratulations to his older half-brother Quentin Jammer on being selected by the San Diego Chargers as the fifth overall pick in the first round.

As a cornerback for the University of Texas from 1997 to 2001, Jammer was a unanimous selection as an All-American and a nominee for the Thorpe Award. He was a cornerback in the NFL for 12 seasons, spending time with the Denver Broncos and San Diego Chargers. As a Bronco, he played in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Jan Hayes, Quandre Diggs' mother, was an Angleton High football basketball player before she had an ACL tear as a senior in the 1970s.

Quandre, a 30-year-old defender, says that his natural father wasn't there in his life, so Jan eventually met his stepfather, Roland Hayes. However, Diggs had two father figures in his childhood: Quentin, his half-brother, and his stepfather, Roland.

Since much of Jammer's childhood memories revolve around Diggs, not much is known about his early years, but it's evident that Jammer had a significant role in raising the Seattle Seahawks superstar.

Exploring the bond between Quandre Diggs and his brother

Despite being half-brothers and being born 13 years apart, Quentin Jammer and Quandre Diggs have an unusual affinity. They have both previously acknowledged, though, that if they were any closer in age, they would likely argue more.

When they were young lads living in Angleton, Texas, they were fierce, intense competitors. Diggs has consistently said that he would do anything for his brother and that he loves him more than anything else.

Quandre Diggs told ESPN in 2013 that "there's no other role model that I'd rather have in life, honestly.”

Even as a young boy, when his brother was already a professional player, Diggs has always claimed to be the superior player, despite all that Jammer has accomplished in his playing career.

A lot of their best childhood memories of each other were ones that showed off Diggs's love of doing anything that Jammer could accomplish.

"I always try to outdo what he did," Diggs said in a Mlive.com interview. "Even when he was in college and I was seven or eight years old, playing little league football, I was competing against him, trying to get more interceptions than he would in the NFL.”