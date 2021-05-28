Who is Rae Carruth? Former NFL player hired assassins to kill Cherica Adams and her unborn child

Former NFL wide receiver Rae Carruth is one of the most infamous professional sportsmen in history. Carruth, the first-round draft pick by the Carolina Panthers in 1997, served 19 years in prison for hiring assassins to kill his girlfriend Cherica Adams and her unborn child.

Cherica Adams died as a result of the shooting while her child Chancellor Lee Adams survived but suffered permanent brain damage and cerebral palsy.

Rae Carruth was released from prison in 2018 and currently lives in Pennsylvania. He played three seasons in the NFL for the Panthers before his crime, catching 62 passes and scoring four touchdowns.

Rae Carruth’s son is about to graduate high school

Chancellor Lee, the son that Rae Carruth wanted dead, will graduate high school on June 5th this year. The 21-one-year old who has cerebral palsy and brain damage due to the attack on his mother, has overcome his disabilities to graduate.

He told the Charlotte Observer's Scott Fowler that he was happy to be graduating.

EXCLUSIVE: Rae Carruth once tried to orchestrate the murder of his own son. Now that boy has turned into a young man who is graduating from a Charlotte high school.

Chancellor’s grandmother Saundra Adams, who has raised him doesn’t believe that his father Rae Carruth knows that he is about to graduate from high school.

She told Fowler:

“I’m hoping that someone will tell him about this great milestone that Chancellor is reaching,” said Adams, who long ago forgave Carruth and his three co-conspirators in the murder-for-hire plot. “And as always, I’m still open — maybe we can have some communication.”

Chancellor's grandmother said she was looking forward to the graduation ceremony but warned anyone attending she may get a little racous.

“He’s really worked hard,” Saundra said of Chancellor Lee. “He’s been on the A/B honor roll a lot. I’m just so proud, so I may be a little loud.”

Rae Carruth owes the Adams’ millions in damages but has reportedly only sent several thousand dollars to them since being released from prison. He has not seen his son since he was born.