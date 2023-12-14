Who is Reggie White's wife Sara White? All about late Eagles DE's partner

Reggie White played in the NFL for 15 seasons, from 1985 to 2000. He was widely known as one of the best defensive ends of his era.

Tragically, White expired on Dec. 26, 2004, following a cardiac arrhythmia, caused by sarcoidosis, a respiratory ailment he had lived with for years. He was only 43 at the time of his death.

However, it's safe to say that White had a special bond with his family life for as long as he was alive. Reggie married his long-time partner Sara White in Jan. 1985. They were married for nearly 19 years until Reggie's untimely death.

Sara and Reggie first met in church when she moved to Knoxville, Tennessee, as a high school junior. At the time, he was a freshman in college. They grew close and quickly began dating.

In an interview with CBN after Reggie's death, Sara revealed how she cherished every moment with her late husband when he was alive.

“We got close to God and to each other. I just feel so blessed that I knew him.”

After her marriage to Reggie, Sara worked as an actress. She appeared in Reggie's Prayer (1996), The Game (2006) and ESPN SportsCentury (1999).

She also co-produced the two-hour documentary, Minister of Defense: The Reggie White Story, depicting Reggie's journey through faith, family and football.

Reggie and Sara had two children, a son, Jeremy, and a daughter, Jecolia.

A year before Reggie's death, Sara was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, an illness that affects the central nervous system and can lead to symptoms like loss of muscle coordination, strength and sensation.

Following Reggie's death, Sara wanted to keep herself occupied with work. Hence she immersed herself in real estate, a profession she had long aspired to pursue.

A look at Reggie White's NFL stats and career honors

Late Philadelphia Eagles DE Reggie White

Reggie White began his pro football career with the USFL with the Memphis Showboats in 1984. However, the ill-fated league ceased operations in 1985.

After playing just under two years in the USFL, White joined the Philadelphia Eagles. The defensive end played with them for eight years before signing for the Green Bay Packers.

White had a six-year sojourn with the Packers. He also helped them win the Super Bowl in 1997. In 2000, White joined the Carolina Panthers on a one-year deal before retiring from football.

During his 15-year NFL career, White recorded 312 tackles, 198 sacks, 29 pass breakups, 14 forced fumbles, 12 fumbles recovered and three interceptions. He won the Defensive Player of the Year award twice and earned 13 Pro Bowl honors.

Reggie White was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2006.