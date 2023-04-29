With the 2023 NFL Draft, Riley Moss has continued to stay under the spotlight as the Iowa Hawkeyes cornerback. Selected by the Denver Broncos, it's a new start for the 23-year-old player.

Of course, everyone's rookie season is just the beginning of their NFL career, however, the CB isn't the only one turning heads this NFL Draft. His girlfriend, Emilee Peterson, is also attracting some attention online.

The couple has been quite active on social media, always making sure to support one another. As per Peterson's Instagram post, they seem to have completed a year of their relationship on December 30, 2022.

Image Credit: Riley Moss' girlfriend Emilee Petersen's IG account (@emileepeterson)

While it is unclear if they live together, the two do seem to share a dog together.

Furthermore, Emilee studied at the Iowa State University College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and is currently pursuing a degree at the Iowa State University College of Veterinary Medicine. She will graduate by 2026.

Peterson shared the proud moment on Instagram:

"Emilee Peterson, DVM coming soon".

Of course, Moss ended up commenting on her post in encouragement:

"Proud of you em".

As per her student spotlight in 2019, Peterson was also part of the Iowa State Dance Team and was a TA for ANS 214. She was also a Poultry Research Lab worker and a Kennel Assistant and Vet tech. Additionally, her favorite class was 'Animal Science 331 - Domestic Animal Reproduction'.

Last year, her US National Pom Team won the International Cheer Union World Championship.

Riley Moss' stats and Denver Broncos pick

Per reports, the Broncos traded their 108th overall pick (and a 2024 third-round pick) to the Seattle Seahawks to bag their 83rd overall pick. With the trade, they selected Moss.

During his 38 game starts in college, he recorded 11 career interceptions and 37 pass breakups.

The Broncos traded a 2024 3rd round pick and pick 108 to the 𝗣𝗜𝗖𝗞 𝗜𝗦 𝗜𝗡: With pick 83 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, the #Broncos are selecting CB Riley Moss.The Broncos traded a 2024 3rd round pick and pick 108 to the #Seahawks to move up. 𝗣𝗜𝗖𝗞 𝗜𝗦 𝗜𝗡: With pick 83 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, the #Broncos are selecting CB Riley Moss.The Broncos traded a 2024 3rd round pick and pick 108 to the #Seahawks to move up. https://t.co/9takOwp9ZT

"Playing in the Big Ten, you've got to be a physical DB," Moss said. "You've got to come up and make tackles. I think I'm a physical player. I think I'm instinctive, and I'm just a ball player, all around. I'm excited the Broncos gave me an opportunity."

He was also a first-team All-Big Ten player in 2022.

Riley Moss is also unaware of his position in Denver, as he will be the defensive back for now. He added that it is good to 'learn everything' so one can be ready.

