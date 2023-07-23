What happened to Rodney Thomas II's father? Colts safety's dad arrested for shooting bald eagle

Another Indianapolis Colts player has entered notoriety, even if he was not involved himself.

The father of safety Rodney Thomas II was revealed on Saturday to have been arrested for killing a bald eagle in Canonsburg, a suburb of Pittsburgh located 18 km away. The incident happened on May 12 in Mount Pleasant, with the assailant having used an air rifle.

The eagle had been one of two nested in the area, and locals had christened it "Sam", after the Muppets character.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

For the act, Rodney Thomas Sr., who was released on $10,000 bond, faces a charge of violation of the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act. If convicted, he could be fined up to $5,000 and imprisoned for a year.

In the wake of the arrest, Pittsburgh US Attorney-General Eric G. Olshan said:

“This office remains committed to investigating and prosecuting environmental and wildlife offenses under federal law, including the unlawful killing of bald eagles — the United States’ national bird since 1782.”

The Colts and Rodney Thomas II, meanwhile, have declined to comment on the matter.

A brief overview of Rodney Thomas II's NFL career

After five seasons at the Ivy League's Yale Bulldogs, where he received an Honorable Mention as a junior linebacker before converting to the secondary, Rodney Thomas II was selected 239th overall by the Indianapolis Colts in 2022, the school's first NFL selection since Foyesade Oluokun in 2018. Shortly after he was called onstage, he said:

"Anywhere I'm asked to play is my best fit. I've developed a nice skillset to be able to contribute to anything I'm asked to do, so I'm ready to get to work and help where I can, help where I'm asked to, for sure."

Since then, he has had a good rookie season, recording 52 tackles, six pass deflections, and four interceptions. One of them was even against Russell Wilson, the Denver Broncos' superstar acquisition, in Week 5:

The Colts won that game 12-9 in overtime.

Earlier this year, Thomas also became famous for driving 100 miles to visit former high school teammate and fellow safety Damar Hamlin, who had collapsed during a Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game. He told CNN about Hamlin's recovery:

“I know he could hear me. Even if he couldn’t hear me, it didn’t matter. I said what I had to say.”

Hamlin has since made a full recovery, but Rodney Thomas II will still not get a chance to play against him - at least not until next year.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!