Who is Russell Wilson's brother Harrison Wilson IV

Russell Wilson is the starting quarterback for the NFL side Denver Broncos. Russ, as fans and foes affectionately know him, has been in the NFL for over a decade, racking up stats and records at a steady clip.

Russell Wilson spent the first part of his career at the Seattle Seahawks, where he reached two Super Bowl finals, winning one and narrowly losing the other. Wilson has been one of the most calculated and level-headed shot callers in the league.

Aside from his wins on the football field, Russell Wilson is a family man to the core, as evidenced by his relationship with his parents, siblings, spouse, and children. A lot has been said about Wilson's personal life, but one thing is certain: Russ does not play around with those he loves.

Here, we will be checking out one of Russ' more famous siblings, a man by the name Harrison Wilson IV, a renaissance man to the core.

Who is Harrison Wilson IV?

Harrison Wilson IV is a Chicago-based medical device manufacturer. He and Russell Wilson share a close bond.

Harrison Wilson is an accomplished individual in his own right, as he has enjoyed great success in the biotech sector. How did he do it, you might ask.

Well, the older Wilson is the co-founder and CEO of an establishment called 'Limitless Minds'. This organization helps individuals, brands, and companies find their direction and optimize their growth.

Harrison Wilson IV has paid his dues and has now risen to a position of authority, working with brands such as Victory and Horizon.

His relationship with Russell Wilson

Harrison and Russ share a close brotherly bond, each having a bucketload of pictures on Instagram to prove it. The Wilsons are a tight-knit bunch, and it is not rare to see each of them support the other in their walk of life.

Russell Wilson is one of the shortest quarterbacks in the giant-filled NFL. At the same time, his brother is marginally taller than him, which might have come in handy in the Gridiron, if Harrison Wilson had chosen the same profession as his brother.

Does Harrison Wilson IV has children?

Yes, Harrison Wilson IV has children. He has three daughters, all with his lovely wife Courtney, whom he married in the past decade. Harrison is a doting dad and is regularly pictured having a swell time with his family. It's something that Russ is eager to emulate.

