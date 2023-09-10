Who are Sam Howell's parents, Duke and Amy? Commanders QB's family explored

Washington Commanders franchise QB Sam Howell is coming into the 2023 NFL season with a point to prove.

The University of North Carolina legend is fresh off beating Jacoby Brissett to the starting job for the 2023 season. Hence, all eyes will be on the second-year QB as he attempts to lead a new regime in Washington to the postseason.

Sam Howell is one of the feel-good stories heading into the 2023 season, and he has always maintained a healthy relationship with his family. In this article, we highlight Howell's parents and showcase how they've been instrumental to his rise as a franchise QB in the NFL. So, without further ado, let's get going:

Who are Sam Howell’s parents?

Sam Howell was born on Sept. 16, 2000, to Duke Howell and Amy Howell. Howell's dad is Duke Howell, an accomplished American football coach.

Duke has been a driving force behind his son's success, as he coached him from childhood until the collegiate level. It's also important to note that during Sam's Sun Valley High School career, his dad, Duke, was his offensive coordinator. You could regularly see Duke at Sam's games, and he will likely be a fixture in Washington Commanders home games in the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, Sam's mum is Amy Howell. Amy is her son's biggest fan and has always supported her son's footballing dreams. Sam Howell's parents aren't the most vocal out there.

However, you can regularly see them attending his games and giving him top-notch support as he navigates the tricky waters of being an NFL franchise quarterback.

What to expect from Sam Howell and the Washington Commanders in 2023

Howell and the Washington Commanders enter the 2023 season with a huge load lifted off their chest.

The team finally has new owners, as the controversial reign of Dan Snyder is now a thing of the past. Commanders' fans will hope that Josh Harris and Co. will be less controversial off the gridiron and more successful on it starting from the first game of the season.

In Howell, the Commanders have a quarterback who can sling the rock. Howell is arguably the greatest QB in UNC history, and he didn't earn that title by being a mere system QB.

The Commanders had an 8-8-1 regular season record last year and narrowly missed the postseason. Their fans will be hoping that this season will be the start of something special, and the franchise will finally get thrust back into relevance in the National Football League.