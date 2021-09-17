Eagles' Jason Kelce dyes hair blonde after losing a bet to Zach Ertz

The 2020 NFL season was a disaster for many teams but an absolute nightmare for the Philadelphia Eagles, who went 4-11-1. Surprisingly, Philadelphia was able to bring back many of their old faithful despite the crisis they faced. Their takeaway of the season: The Eagles need to make changes to their locker room and say goodbye to some significant contributors on one of the NFL's most veteran teams.

Who says NFL players have to sit stoic while management decides who stays and who goes. Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce lost a bet to tight end Zach Ertz about whether or not Ertz would stay and play in the team's Week one game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Not only did Ertz play against the Falcons, but the Eagles were victorious 32-6.

After an entire offseason of his fate seeming sealed, Pro Bowl, the tight end was brought off the trade block and back into the fold for the 2021 NFL season.

Besides Kelce and Ertz, a few other Eagles players didn't make it to the chopping block All-Pro defensive end Brandon Graham and All-Pro defensive tackle Fletcher Cox.

"The bet was that if Zach was still here Week 1, I gotta dye my hair like Zach's," Kelce said, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia's Dave Zangaro. "Again, not happy with the hair but happy I lost the bet."

Tim McManus @Tim_McManus Jason Kelce’s new hair? The result of a lost bet to Zach Ertz. Kelce thought Ertz was going to be traded before the start of the season.



It's not surprising to find Kelce sporting blonde hair; he has never been afraid of making fashion statements. Kelce once came into the NFL with long, flowing hair and went to the Eagles' first Super Bowl parade in a Mummers outfit, which cranked up both the intensity and silliness of his boisterous celebration speech.

At one point last year, Kelce debuted a mullet. In his defense, the early days of the pandemic had many of us doing crazy things out of boredom.

Philadelphia smoothed things over with Ertz before training camp after the Eagles did not receive any solid trade offers that they felt were adequate enough for their top tight end. He reported to his team and will play through the final year of his current contract.

"I think he might have known at that point -- which is why I'm sitting here with this hair," Kelce said. "A little inside information."

