NFL: Who is singing the national anthem at Super Bowl LV?

With Super Bowl LV rapidly approaching, the NFL has announced who will be singing the national anthem. This year's national anthem will be a duet with two GRAMMY-nominated artists. Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church will perform a duet for Super Bowl LV.

After Sullivan and Church finish the national anthem, GRAMMY-award winning H.E.R. will perform "America the Beautiful." Warren "WAWA" Snipe will perform both the national anthem and America the Beautiful in sign language. With this year's performers set, here a look at the past artists who have sang the national anthem.

Who has sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl XXXVI - Pre-Game Show

For the past 10 years, some of America's top artists have performed the national anthem. Here are the list of artists that have performed the national anthem since 2010.

-- 2010 Super Bowl XLIV: Carrie Underwood

-- 2011 Super Bowl XLV: Christina Aguilera

-- 2012 Super Bowl XLVI: Kelly Clarkson

-- 2013 Super Bowl XLVII: Alicia Keys

-- 2014 Super Bowl XLVIII: Renee Fleming

-- 2015 Super Bowl XLIX: Idina Menzel

-- 2016 Super Bowl 50: Lady Gaga

-- 2017 Super Bowl LI: Luke Bryan

-- 2018 Super Bowl LII: Pink

-- 2019 Super Bowl LIII: Gladys Knight

-- 2020 Super Bowl LIV: Demi Lovato

-- 2021 Super Bowl LV: Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church

Coming up on the 30th Anniversary of @whitneyhouston’s 1991 historical performance of the national anthem at Super Bowl XXV, the amazingly talented @jazminesullivan is slated to perform the Star Spangled Banner at Super Bowl LV this Sunday! #SuperBowl



📸: Getty Images pic.twitter.com/yKUUIzvhMh — 99Jams WJMI (@99Jams) February 2, 2021

Super Bowl LV: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Super Bowl LV - Preview

Super Bowl LV is full of talent for the national anthem and the Super Bowl halftime show. It is fitting that the Super Bowl game itself is full of some of the best players in the NFL. Quarterbacks Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes are both future Hall of Famers.

The 2021 NFL Super Bowl is truly a clash of the league's present and its future For the Buccaneers, Brady, Rob Gronkowski, and Mike Evans are the present. On the other hand, Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Tyreek Hill are the future of the NFL. Many fans feel that Mahomes can catch a lot of the records that Brady has set.

Super Bowl LV surely has a lot of talent that will be involved, but it also has a lot of history attached to it. Brady will be the oldest quarterback to start a Super Bowl game at quarterback. Plus, the Buccaneers are the first team to host and play in a Super Bowl in its home stadium.

NFL Super Bowl LV - Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Sunday, February 7, 2021 - Tampa, FL #NFL #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/ESL101mvbh — Timo (@999999_Scoville) February 2, 2021

Mahomes is looking to be the youngest quarterback to win back-to-back Super Bowls. Brady will look to win his seventh Super Bowl ring. With both the Buccaneers and Chiefs looking to make history Super Bowl LV is a must-see game.