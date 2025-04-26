Who still needs a QB in the NFL draft? Listing teams most desperate for a franchise leader

As the 2025 NFL draft enters its final day, several teams remain without a clear quarterback solution.

Ad

Five quarterbacks are off the board through the first three rounds. They are Miami's Cam Ward (No. 1 to the Tennessee Titans), Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart (No. 25 to the New York Giants), Louisville's Tyler Shough (No. 40 to the New Orleans saints), Alabama's Jalen Milroe (No. 92 to the Seattle Seahawks) and Oregon's Dillon Gabriel (No. 94 to the Cleveland Browns).

Meanwhile, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, once projected as a top three selection, continues his shocking slide. After 102 picks, he remains available heading into Day 3, presenting both opportunity and risk for quarterback-needy teams.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With only rounds four to seven remaining on Saturday, the window for finding a potential franchise signal-caller is rapidly closing. For teams without solid quarterback plans, Day 3 offers perhaps their last chance to address the position before training camps begin.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Which teams are desperate for QB help?

NCAA Football: Colorado NFL Showcase - Source: Imagn

Several organizations face mounting pressure as they weigh their options.

Ad

#4 LA Rams

The LA Rams have had three opportunities to select Shedeur Sanders at No. 26, 46 and 90 but passed each time. According to Rams Wire's Cameron DaSilva, Sanders might be worth considering on Day 3, given the age of Matthew Stafford. He is 37 years old.

"The best situation for Sanders will be one where he can sit for a year or two, learn from a coach like (Sean) McVay and have time to develop," DaSilva wrote on Saturday. "From a fit perspective, the Rams would be a good landing spot for Sanders."

Ad

#3 Miami Dolphins

Another team with a questionable long-term quarterback solution is the Miami Dolphins, given Tua Tagovailoa's injury history.

#2 Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders present another team with quarterback questions. Despite having seven chances to select Sanders over the first two days — including five picks and two trade-downs on Friday — the Raiders repeatedly passed. The team has veteran Geno Smith slated to start, but according to the New York Times on Saturday, Sanders "could still sit and work on that behind Geno Smith."

Ad

Las Vegas holds six remaining picks on Saturday, including No. 108, early in the fourth round.

#1 The Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers stand out as perhaps the most obvious quarterback-needy team. With only Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson on its roster, Pittsburgh appears to be banking on signing Aaron Rodgers. Steelers president Art Rooney reinforced this expectation during a Friday radio appearance.

"We're still kind of getting the same signals that we've been getting recently," Rooney said, via Steelers Nation Radio. "He does want to come here, so I do think we may get word soon."

Ad

Despite having multiple opportunities to select Sanders, Pittsburgh passed at No. 21 and 83. Rooney indicated that this doesn't mean they won't take a quarterback on Day 3.

"If we draft a quarterback — and we still might — it's probably not someone who's going to start for us this year," Rooney said. "It's going to be somebody that will be developing and may play down the road."

As Day 3 kicks off at noon on Saturday, the pressure intensifies for quarterback-needy teams and Sanders. He faces the prospect of joining historically successful undrafted quarterbacks like Kurt Warner and Tony Romo if his slide continues beyond the NFL draft's conclusion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.