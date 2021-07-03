Who is Tamorrion Terry and why has the former NFL WR been charged with murder?

Tamorrion Terry sat down and watched 259 college athletes begin their journey to the NFL. Terry went undrafted during the 2021 NFL draft in April. According to the draft network, Tamorrion Terry was the 214th ranked prospect heading into the draft.

Despite the low rankings, Tamorrion Terry was still projected to be drafted. Yet, he sat there and watched on as others got picked before him, and no one knew why. After the draft, the Seattle Seahawks signed Terry as an undrafted free agent.

The mystery of Tamorrion Terry took another unexpected twist when the Seattle Seahawks released the former standout wide receiver on Wednesday. Once again, questions began to surface about why Terry was having so many issues. It wasn't anything football-related.

All the demons surrounding Tamorrion Terry came to light less than 24 hours after being released by the Seahawks.

June 30, 2018, was the day that ended Tamorrion Terry's NFL dream

On June 30, 2018, there was a gang-related shooting in Ashburn, Georgia. That shooting resulted in the death of Za'Qavis Smith.

How does a gang-related shooting involve Tamorrion Terry? Less than 24 hours after his release, Terry was one of 11 defendants named in a grand jury indictment for the death of Za'Qavis Smith.

David Hale of ESPN reported that Tamorrion Terry is expected to turn himself in to the authorities. Hale also noted that Terry has been cooperative throughout the investigation and is confident that he will be cleared of all charges.

Legal issues have been a problem for many former Florida State wide-receivers. Tamorrion Terry isn't the first Seminole wideout to have been indicted on a murder charge. Former Florida State wide receiver Travis Rudolph was arrested in April for first-degree murder.

Terry hasn't been proven guilty as of right now, but his legal troubles are just beginning. If there's the slightest bit of evidence linking Terry to the murder, it could be a long process for the former Florida State receiver.

Tamorrion Terry was performing exceptionally well for the Seattle Seahawks before his release. Seattle head coach Pete Carroll pegged Terry as a potential breakout player in 2021. Terry was projected to be the third wide receiver on the Seahawks depth chart behind D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

Unfortunately for Tamorrion Terry, it may be a long time before he can lace up the cleats and return to the field.

