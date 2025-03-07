"Who tf is left in Jacksonville?": Jaguars fans panic as team releases Evan Engram to free up $5,980,000 in cap space

As we get closer to the official start of the legal tampering period for the 2025 NFL offseason, teams are clearing their books from some major contracts. The Jacksonville Jaguars surprised fans by reportedly releasing tight end Evan Engram.

Fans reacted to the shocking news and were looking into what remains of the Jaguars going forward.

"Who tf is left in Jacksonville? 💀" one fan commented.

"Now only weapon they have is BTJ as the #1." One person commented

"The Jaguars are making headlines today by releasing tight end Evan Engram, a surprising decision that could shift their offensive strategy moving forward." Another Twitter user wrote

Other social media users were using this as a chance to discuss what teams should be in the market to add Engram as a free agent now that he is no longer a member of the Jaguars.

""#Jets please make a play for him asap" One commenter replied to the NFL's official post

"He would be pretty good on the @Patriots js," another person replied to the post

Evan Engram was entering the final season of his three-year, $41.25 million contract before the release. This move saved the team $5.98 million on the cap and carries a $13.5 million dead money charge.

He played nine games last season and finished with 47 receptions on 64 targets (7.8 yards per catch) for 365 yards with one touchdown after making the Pro Bowl in 2023.

Jacksonville Jaguars continue to make moves ahead of free agency

The Jaguars have been busy with roster construction this offseason.

The team released four players: tight end Evan Engram, cornerback Ronald Darby, wide receiver Devin Duvernay and wide receiver Josh Reynolds.

In addition, they traded wide receiver Christian Kirk for a 2026 seventh-round pick from the Houston Texans and saw starting center Mitch Morse officially announce his retirement.

New general manager James Gladstone has been reassembling the roster during his first offseason after the team finished 4-13 and fired general manager Trent Baalke following the season.

These moves resulted in the Jacksonville Jaguars now having more than $60 million in cap space before free agency officially opens.

