Who is Tim Boyle? Lions QB primed to make first career start with Jared Goff injured

Tim Boyle is not really a name known in NFL circles, but he's on track to stardom on Sunday, when he makes his first NFL start.

The backup quarterback from the Detroit Lions will start against the Cleveland Browns as Jared Goff nurses an oblique injury. Boyle was on injured reserve until this week, but he was activated and will be ready to play for the Lions in Week 11.

He has a small number of throws in the professional league, with three completions in just four attempts. Still, there's some intrigue to see what he can do as an intriguing prospect.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter With Jared Goff not practicing today for the third straight day, Lions’ QB Tim Boyle is in line to start Sunday vs. Cleveland. With Jared Goff not practicing today for the third straight day, Lions’ QB Tim Boyle is in line to start Sunday vs. Cleveland.

Who is Tim Boyle? QB's NFL career so far

Boyle is a quarterback who joined the Detroit Lions this year after three years as the backup quarterback for Aaron Rodgers for the Green Bay Packers.

He was undrafted out of Eastern Kentucky, but his college career started at UConn before transferring into his senior season.

Boyle didn't have an impressive college career, hence he was undrafted in 2018. He threw 26 picks during his NCAA career and just 12 touchdowns over four years, which obviously didn't impress NFL scouts. Even though almost all of these touchdowns were during his final year, the high number of interceptions was a major red flag for teams.

Rodger Sherman @rodger Dave Birkett @davebirkett Dan Campbell said Jared Goff is day to day, will not practice today. Tim Boyle will take first-team reps for the Lions at QB. Dan Campbell said Jared Goff is day to day, will not practice today. Tim Boyle will take first-team reps for the Lions at QB. yoooooooooo I am SO INTERESTED to see Tim Boyle play QB in an NFL game. this man finished his college career (UConn/Eastern Kentucky) with 12 TDs and 26 INTs twitter.com/davebirkett/st… yoooooooooo I am SO INTERESTED to see Tim Boyle play QB in an NFL game. this man finished his college career (UConn/Eastern Kentucky) with 12 TDs and 26 INTs twitter.com/davebirkett/st…

Still, Boyle spent three years as the backup for Aaron Rodgers, from whom he surely learned a lot. He had the opportunity to play a few snaps in 11 games over the last two years, but a high number of those were just kneeldowns.

During his three years with the Packers, Boyle threw just four passes, all during a Week 12 loss in the 2019 season to the San Francisco 49ers, where he completed three attempts for 15 yards. His career rushing yards are -16 because of the amount of kneeldowns he made with Green Bay.

Can Boyle lead the Lions to a victory?

Even if he plays well, it's really difficult to see a scenario where Boyle can lead the Lions to their first win of the season. The roster is downright bad, and playing at Cleveland isn't easy, even if they're coming from a blowout loss.

The Lions are already a bad team, and they'll be counting on a guy who threw more interceptions than double the amount of touchdowns during his college career. Their mission will be extremely difficult.

