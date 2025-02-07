Who did Tom Brady vote for in 2024 NFL MVP race? Exploring 7x Super Bowl champ's ballot

Former NFL quarterback and future Hall of Famer Tom Brady has been named NFL MVP three times throughout his 23-year career. He won the league's Most Valuable Player award in 2007, 2010 and 2017.

With Brady being retired from football and being a Fox Sports broadcaster and minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, Brady was one of many MVP voters for this year's award.

On Thursday night, it was announced that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen edged Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson as he was named the 2024-2025 NFL MVP.

So who did the former three-time NFL MVP vote for? According to the Associated Press, Brady cast his first-place MVP vote for Jackson. Allen, this year's MVP, received a second-place vote from Brady as Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley earned a third-place vote.

In total, Allen received 27 first-place votes compared to Jackson's 23. Allen also received 22 second-place votes and one third-place vote. Allen finished with 383 voting points.

Jackson got 26 second-place votes and a fourth-place vote, finishing with a total of 362 voting points.

Did Lamar Jackson get snubbed of a third-straight MVP with Josh Allen taking home the award?

Josh Allen, left, Lamar Jackson, middle, during Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty

Lamar Jackson won the previous two MVPs but fell short of earning the prestigious award three seasons in a row. Many in the football world were surprised that Jackson wasn't named MVP this year, thinking the Ravens quarterback got snubbed.

Stats aren't everything, but Jackson statistically had a better season than Josh Allen. He had more passing yards (4,172) than Allen (3,731), more passing touchdowns (41 to 28), a better completion percentage (66.7% to 63.3%) and rushed for more yards (915 to 531).

The Bills did beat the Ravens in the playoffs, avenging their regular-season loss, but that isn't taken into consideration for the regular-season MVP vote. The only category in which Allen outperformed Jackson was rushing touchdowns, as he rushed for 12 to Jackson's four.

Stats don't tell everything, but both teams had similar seasons, and both quarterbacks played great. Do you think Lamar Jackson was snubbed from winning his third MVP?

