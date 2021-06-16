Who is Vince Wilfork's son? D'Aundre Holmes-Wilfork arrested for stealing and selling Super Bowl rings

D'Aundre Holmes-Wilfork is a former Xaverian High linebacker and son of former NFL defensive lineman Vince Wilfork. Holmes-Wilfork decided to stay in-state and walk on for the University of Houston.

D'Aundre didn't play a single snap for the Houston Cougars because he was dismissed from the program. During D'Aundre's freshman season, he was arrested for possession of codeine. He was looking at 20 years in prison and $10,000 in fines if convicted for felony drug possession.

TMZ reported that D'Aundre was pulled over during a routine traffic stop when police found the codeine in his vehicle. Law enforcement did not report the amount of jail or prison time served by D'Aundre Holmes-Wilfork for his drug possession charges.

D'Aundre Holmes-Wilfork found himself in trouble with law enforcement again on May 22nd. What did D'Aundre Holmes-Wilfork do to get in trouble?

Details On Vince Wilfork's Son D'Aundre Stealing $300K Worth Of Jewelry From His Dad Including 2 Super Bowl Rings & Selling Them Behind His Pop's Back; How He Would Have Gotten Away With It If It Wasn't For a Patriots Fan (Video) https://t.co/ugQVYNRehW via @BasketballguruD pic.twitter.com/GPsgjtsl3R — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) June 15, 2021

What happened to his father, Vince Wilfork? These are all questions that need to be answered in the D'Aundre Holmes-Wilfork situation. Let's take a deep dive into why Vince Wilfork's son was arrested on May 22, 2021.

D'Aundre Holmes-Wilfork arrested for theft of Super Bowl rings

Vince Wilfork reported on May 10th that he was robbed of some of his pieces of jewelry. Among the items that went missing were two Super Bowl rings, two AFC championship rings, and a college football championship ring he won while playing at Miami. The former two-time Super Bowl champion was also robbed of other expensive pieces of jewelry like necklaces, bracelets and earrings.

Vince Wilfork’s son D’Aundre was arrested last month for allegedly stealing his dad’s two Super Bowl rings and other championship jewelry, per @JohnWFerguson pic.twitter.com/18JCd1iTSJ — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) June 15, 2021

Vince Wilfork didn't report the jewelry theft because he thought he had packed them away in storage or that the jewelry was at his second home in Florida. Wilfork received a tip from a Patriot fan that an individual had posted Wilfork's championship rings in a memorabilia group online. Vince reached out to the individual who purchased the rings.

The individual told Vince Wilfork that he purchased the rings from D'Aundre Holmes-Wilfork for $62,000 in May of 2020. After Vince Wilfork spoke with the individual who purchased the rings, that individual turned them over to the Friendswood Police Department.

D'Aundre Holmes-Wilfork was arrested for the theft of his father's jewelry on May 22, 2021. The Friendswood Police Department set his bond at $300,000, but as of June 15, 2021, D'Aundre Holmes-Wilfork was no longer in custody.

