Who votes for NFL MVP? All you need to know about the voting process

The NFL MVP race is heating up after Lamar Jackson catapulted himself into the conversation as the Baltimore Ravens dismantled fellow MVP chaser Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday.

With the 33-19 win, for some, Jackson is now the clear favorite for the award with several others in the chasing pack including Christian McCaffrey and Josh Allen.

But who does the voting for the MVP award? With so many players in the running, it can be hard to keep track of how each player is tracking throughout the season.

Who votes for the NFL MVP award?

The NFL's MVP award is one prestigious trophy that players can collect throughout their careers. Aaron Rodgers has four of them, while Lamar Jackson won his in 2019.

Fifty national media members vote on who they think the MVP of the league should be in any given season.

Per SBNation.com, the voting system for the award changed last year as before that, voters would simply pick their favorite choice. Now, it is a ranked system where voters give points based on a 10, 5, 3, 2 and 1 system, so if one person picked Jackson to win, he/she would be giving him 10 points.

NFL MVP 2023 odds: Lamar Jackson, Christian McCaffrey in the fray

Christian McCaffrey

With only two regular-season games to go, the race for the MVP award is heating up, and after their efforts against the 49ers, many think that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is now odds on to win his second MVP award.

But what do the bettors say?

Here are the current NFL MVP odds per Foxsports.com:

Lamar Jackson -190

Christian McCaffrey +325

Brock Purdy +650

Tua Tagovailoa +1000

Josh Allen +1300

Dak Prescott +1600

Trevor Lawrence +3000

Jalen Hurts +3300

Tyreek Hill +3300

Patrick Mahomes II +5000

So, after his exploits against the 49ers, Jackson has now jumped to be the overwhelming favorite to take home his second MVP award.

With two games remaining in the season, it looks like it's Jackson's to lose, but with the Ravens facing the Miami Dolphins this week, if Jackson plays poorly and Tua Tagovailoa plays well, there could again be another shift at the top of the NFL MVP award voting.

