NFL: Who does Washington play next week?

"Sunday Night Football" will be one of the biggest games during Week 17 of the 2020 NFL Season. The Washington Football Team will travel to the Philadelphia Eagles in hopes of locking up the NFC East.

Washington had their chance in Week 16 to end everything for NFC East and secure their playoff spot but lost a tough game to the Carolina Panthers.

Washington may be the surprise winner in the NFC East division coming into the 2020 NFL Season. The Washington Football Team's defense deserves a lot of the credit to why they're in this position. Washington will hope that veteran quarterback Alex Smith can play in their win-or-go-home game on "Sunday Night Football."

Let's take a deep dive into why Washington's game against the Philadelphia Eagles is so important.

What is at stake for Washington?

At 1:00 p.m. EST on Sunday, the Washington Football Team will be sitting in their locker room or hotel rooms watching the Dallas Cowboys play the New York Giants. While watching that game they will be rooting for the Dallas Cowboys to beat the Giants. Sounds strange, but it's the reality of the 2020 NFL Season.

Our Week 17 game has been flexed to Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/zYg8mOW991 — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 28, 2020

Washington owns the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Cowboys. Whether the Cowboys win or lose, one things remains true, Washington has to win. Going into their Week 17 meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington is in a win-or-go-home situation.

The Washington Football Team blew their opportunity to lock up a playoff spot in their Week 16 loss to the Carolina Panthers. This put them in a tough situation for their Week 17 game against the Eagles. Washington's entire fan base will be glued to the injury report to see if their veteran quarterback Alex Smith will play or not.

If the Dallas Cowboys win, Washington has to win. If the Giants win, Washington has to win or they will be eliminated. A New York Giants victory puts more pressure on the Washington Football Team. This is because the Giants own the head-to-head tiebreaker beating Washington twice already in the 2020 NFL Season.

In Week 17, the long painful NFC East season will be wrapped up with a winner finally. The question of who it will be is still to be determined. New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, and Washington Football Team fan bases will be sitting on the edge of their seats all day on Sunday.