Who will be Derrick Henry's backup in 2023? Assessing Titans depth chart ahead of NFL Draft

The Tennessee Titans have one of the most straightforward offensive game plans in the NFL: hand the ball over to Derrick Henry.

They've been doing that since Henry became the undisputed starter at running back, and it's been plain sailing for the most part. Henry is one of the greatest offensive weapons of his era, and his bruising style regularly strikes fear into the hearts of opposing defenses. However, what happens when King Henry is out injured? Who do the Titans turn to?

We will answer that question here as we look at the perennial Pro Bowlers' backup in the Tennessee backfield.

Who will be Derrick Henry's backup in 2023?

Derrick Henry's backup for the Tennessee Titans in the upcoming 2023 NFL season will be Hassan Haskins, a sophomore RB whom the Titans drafted in 2022.

Haskins started his college football career as a linebacker for Michigan State University. However, he moved back to running back due to a mixture of injuries and suspension to senior RBs. Haskins had a superb rookie season in Michigan. He says that spending time at LB gave him a better vision of offensive running lanes and aided him in seeing what opposing defenses were trying to do.

He was an asset to Michigan, ending his final season with 1,232 rushing yards on 244 carries (an average of 5.0 yards per carry). He tied for second in programme history with 18 single-season running touchdowns (tying Anthony Thomas and Chris Perry).

His performances in college were good enough for him to be selected in the fourth round by the Tennessee Titans in the 2022 NFL draft. He hardly played in the 2022 season, but his standout game came against the Dallas Cowboys, where he rushed 12 times for 40 yards and caught two of three targets for 13 yards.

He ended his rookie season with a stat line of 25 rush attempts for 93 yards and zero touchdowns in 15 games. He will hope to make a sophomore jump ahead of the 2023 season.

Is Derrick Henry's position as RB1 under threat?

No, incumbent Tennessee Titans' starting RB Derrick Henry's position as RB1 is not under threat. That's because the other Tennessee Titans' depth chart members are less talented or not as crucial to the Titans' game plan than Henry.

Yes, there were reports that the Titans were shopping him for trade assets at the start of the off-season, but that always looked like a smokescreen. Of course, Hassan Haskins, Julius Chestnut and Jonathan Ward aren't poor alternatives, but none of them is King Henry.

The Titans need to be more active on the generational skills of Derrick Henry to bench him for any of the players listed above.

