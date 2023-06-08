Who will replace Reggie Bush on Fox? Former Saints RB's replacements explored

Reggie Bush has spent the last three years working as a college football studio analyst for Fox Sports. That's likely to change at the start of the 2023 season as he's reportedly on his way out. The two sides have reportedly failed to come to an agreement on a contract extension and are expected to part ways immediately.

Apparently, the sports media network wasted no time in finding a replacement for Bush. Fox is reportedly nearing an agreement with Mark Ingram to join its team as a broadcaster. He's expected to serve as a direct replacement for Bush and fill in his exact now-vacant role on "Big Noon Kickoff."

According to the New York Post, Fox Sports also considered other options before settling on Mark Ingram, who has no professional broadcasting experience. The network reportedly explored the idea of either Robert Griffin III or Desmond Howard, two well-established media voices in college football.

Fox apparently never made a formal offer to either one before doing so with Mark Ingram. He's expected to accept their offer in the coming days, but it's still pending.

Why is Reggie Bush leaving Fox?

Reggie Bush followed a similar path aso many former NFL players after retiring from playing football by entering the world of broadcasting. He has worked with Fox Sports as a studio analyst for college football since 2019. As a former Heisman Trophy winner he brings a ton of credibility covering college football.

Bush most recently worked on "Big Noon Kickoff," one of Fox's primary college football coverage shows. The weekly prodcution on every Saturday during each college football season is hosted by Rob Stone with a panel of former elite college football players, including Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart and Brady Quinn. All are more known for their college accomplishments than their NFL careers.

While Bush has been an integral part of the show's succeess, it sounds like his run with Fox is likely coming to an end ahead of the 2023 season, according to the New York Post. The company has been reportedly unable to come to an agreement with Bush over a contract dispute surrounding his 2023 salary.

This isn't the first time that Bush and Fox have been engaged in difficult contract negotiations. The same situation played out before the 2022 college football season, and Bush's future with the broadcasting giant appeared to be in jeopardy. The two sides settled on a one-year contract with an agreement to negotiate once again during the 2023 offseason.

They continued to negotiate a new deal, but they appear to have failed to reach an agreement on a long-term contract. Fox has apparently already started to move on from Bush as Mark Ingram is expected to replace him on "Big Noon Kickoff." It looks like Fox will quickly go from one Heisman-winning former New Orleans Saints running back to another.

