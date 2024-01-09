Who will be the Steelers' QB for 2024 NFL playoffs? Mike Tomlin makes decision after pitting Mason Rudolph against Kenny Pickett

The Pittsburgh Steelers started the season with Kenny Pickett as their starting quarterback, but they will enter the postseason with Mason Rudolph being the signal-caller.

Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin on Tuesday announced that Rudolph will be the team's starting quarterback for their wild-card matchup at the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

This comes after Rudolph won the last three games as the team's starting quarterback following Pickett's ankle sprain in Week 13.

While Pickett missed some time following his ankle sprain, it was Mitch Trubisky who started the first two games in his absence. After Trubisky didn't produce, the team turned to Rudolph in Week 16 as Pickett was still recovering.

Rudolph led the Steelers to a 34-11 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals as he threw for 290 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

The next week, Rudolph started again and completed 18 of 24 passes for 274 yards in a 30-23 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

With Pickett healthy and ready to return, the Steelers elected to stick with Rudolph as he helped lead the Steelers to a third-straight win against the Baltimore Ravens who were resting players in the Week 18 season finale.

On the season, Rudolph has completed 55 of 74 passes for 719 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Could Mason Rudolph become Pittburgh's starting quarterback next season?

Mason Rudolph during Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Regardless of how Mason Rudolph performs in the playoffs and this weekend against the Buffalo Bills, the Pittsburgh Steelers will have to figure out who will lead their team under center next season.

Kenny Pickett was the team's starter and has a 14-10 record in his first two NFL seasons. Rudolph has been a backup for Pittsburgh since 2018, but has played his best and most meaningful football this season.

The Steelers could also elect to move on from both Pickett and Rudolph. Perhaps the Steelers could draft a quarterback in the first round as this year's draft class is loaded with quarterback talent.

Pittsburgh will visit the Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. on Sunday. If Rudolph can lead the Steelers to victory and have a good performance, he will increase his chances of becoming Pitt's long-term starter.

