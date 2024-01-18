Who will be the Steelers' starting quarterback in 2024? Mike Tomlin announces decision

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin will return for the 2024 NFL season. The Super Bowl-winning HC has indicated his desire to lead Pittsburgh in the upcoming season and has decided about his starting quarterback.

According to Mark Kaboly, Kenny Pickett will be the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback in 2024. The report also says that the Steelers will hire a QB-friendly offensive coordinator from outside the franchise, some coaches will depart, and Mason Rudolph is expected to be back to compete with Pickett.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kenny Pickett's NFL career

Kenny Pickett has had an up-and-down career since turning pro in 2022. It's important to remember that Pickett was the only QB chosen in round one of the 2022 Draft, an indication of the iffy talent at the shot caller position that year.

Pittsburgh drafted Pickett from the University of Pittsburgh, making him a true hometown hero. He had a decent, though unspectacular, rookie season, putting up a stat line of 2,404 passing yards, seven TDs and nine picks in 13 games (12 starts).

Ahead of his sophomore season, Mike Tomlin assured Pickett that he would be the franchise quarterback. However, his sophomore season wasn't better than his rookie year.

Pickett finished his second year in the NFL with 2,070 passing yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions in 12 games. He also battled with injuries in the later part of the season.

With Mike Tomlin again putting his faith in Pickett, the former college star must repay his coach for his steadfast faith.

How did the Pittsburgh Steelers perform in 2023?

Pittsburgh looked like they would miss the playoffs for most of the regular season. It was 7-7 and fresh off a three-game losing streak.

Furthermore, their season was ending with games against the Cincinnati Bengals, Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens. All three teams had playoff-caliber rosters in the regular season.

However, Mike Tomlin showcased coaching prowess again and led the Steelers to three wins on the trot to close the year. Pittsburgh made the playoffs before losing to the Buffalo Bills in the wildcard round.

They will have their hopes up for the 2024 regular season and could shock the rest of the league like in the days of Big Ben Roethlisberger.