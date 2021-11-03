Packers depth chart: Who will start at QB for Packers with Rodgers out for Week 9 vs. Chiefs?

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Jordan Love will take over the Green Bay Packers' starting quarterback duties for Sunday's Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox). Love's start comes in the wake of reports that regular Packers starter Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19.

Who is new Packers QB Jordan Love?

With Rodgers unavailable, Love will make the first start of his NFL career on Sunday late afternoon. He's been viewed as the de facto successor to Rodgers' franchise quarterback throne after he was chosen out of Utah State in the first round (26th overall) of 2020's virtual draft.

Love, who turned 23 on Tuesday, spent most of last season as the Packers' third quarterback behind Rodgers and Tim Boyle. He made his NFL regular-season debut through mop-up duty in the Packers' season-opening defeat to the New Orleans Saints in Jacksonville.

In that game, Love completed 5-of-7 passes for 68 yards in the 38-3 defeat. Green Bay (7-1) has won seven in a row since then, including a 24-21 triumph over the previously undefeated Arizona Cardinals last Thursday night.

Love accumulated an 89.1 passer rating over two preseason appearances in August, finishing with 271 yards, a touchdown and an interception each.

Love made a name for himself as one of the top mid-major quarterbacks in the nation at Utah State, raising the Aggies to some of the loftiest heights in program history. As a sophomore, Love was responsible for 39 touchdowns during the 2019 season, which saw the Aggies win 11 games, tying a school record.

The team capped that year off with a dominant victory in the New Mexico Bowl, a triumph that saw Love throw for 358 yards and four touchdowns. Utah State rose as high as 14th in the Associated Press rankings that season, their best showing since 1961.

Love skipped his senior season but departed as Logan's second-ranked quarterback for passing yards (8,600) and touchdowns (60, tied with Jose Fuentes).

Green Bay will likely have to sign a backup for Love, who, along with Rodgers, was one of two active quarterbacks on the Packers' roster. Practice squad representative Kurt Benkert announced on Tuesday that he likewise tested positive, leaving Love as the only healthy thrower.

At 7-1, Green Bay owns a 3.5-game lead in the NFC North and currently holds the NFC's only playoff bye. They'll be facing off against a reeling Chiefs team that's coming off a sloppy Monday night win against the New York Giants.

Kansas City (4-4) is allowing over 269 passing yards per game, ranking 25th in the NFL.

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

Edited by LeRon Haire