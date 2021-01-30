Who will win the Defensive Player of the Year Award for the 2020-2021 NFL Season?

With T.J. Watt already being named the AFC Defensive Player of the Year it would be shocking if he is not named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year. On February 6th, 2021, the NFL will announce all the awards for the 2020-2021 NFL Season. Watt can almost guarantee that his name will be called to win the DPOY Award.

T.J. Watt has been a force for the Pittsburgh Steelers defense since being drafted by the team. Watt was a game changer in the 2020-2021 NFL Season. Defensive coordinators stayed up late at night trying to find a way to slow him down.

Watt entered his fourth NFL Season in 2020. At the age of 26, T.J. Watt will be a household name for the Pittsburgh Steelers defense for a long time. Watt is the younger brother of superstar defensive end J.J. Watt.

T.J. came into the NFL looking to make his own path to greatness. He did not want to be compared to his older brother. Watt has paved his path to greatness without the help of older brother J.J. Watt.

With the stats that T.J. Watt put up during the 2020-2021 NFL Season he has cemented himself as the Defensive Player of the Year in the NFL.

Defensive Player of the Year: T.J. Watts 2020-2021 NFL Season

Pittsburgh Steelers T.J. Watt sacks Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III

T.J. Watt would terrorize NFL quarterbacks all season long. During the 2020-2021 NFL Season, Watt would record 15 sacks. He would also have 23 tackles for loss and 53 total tackles for the Steelers defense.

Congratulations to @_TJWatt for being named the 101 Awards AFC Defensive Player of the Year! 🙌



📝: https://t.co/XYTKUHqFBu pic.twitter.com/vRkVYg1J6u — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 28, 2021

Advertisement

Watt would bring home the Player of the Week award during Week 2 of the 2020-2021 NFL Season. When the Steelers hosted the Denver Broncos in Week 2, Watt would record 2.5 sacks, 4 total tackles, 2 tackles for loss and four quarterback hits. This performance won him the AFC's Defensive Player of the Week.

T.J. wouldn't stop at winning the Defensive Player of the Week. He would win the AFC's Defensive Player of the Month twice. In back-to-back months (September/November) T.J. Watt would win the Player of the Month honors.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker would lead the NFL in sacks with 15 and tackles for loss with 23. T.J. Watt would be the 25th best player in the NFL for the 2020-2021 NFL Season. He was also named to the NFL's First Team All-Pro.

T.J. Watt has done everything that he has needed to do to win the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year Award. If Watt does end up winning the award on February 6th. He would join former Steelers Troy Polamalu (2010), James Harrison (2008), Carnell Lake (1997), Greg Lloyd (1994), Rod Woodson (1993), Jack Lambert (1976), Mel Blount (1975), and Joe Greene (1972 and 1974) as Steelers who have taken home the DYOP Award.