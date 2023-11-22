Who is Woah Kenzy? Josh Jacobs' ex-girlfriend accuses Raiders RB of cheating on her 

Things have been looking up for Josh Jacobs on the gridiron since 2022. After the Las Vegas Raiders announced they would not be extending the running back's contract before the 2022/23 season, he went on to lead the league with 1,653 rushing yards. While he did not get a long-term contract extension, the Raiders did sign him to a one-year, $10.091 million deal.

This year, he has picked up the pace by tallying 214 rushing yards in Weeks 9 and 10. But while Jacobs has enjoyed a purple patch onfield, his love life is on the rocks after the accusations made by his former girlfriend, Woah Kenzy.

Woah Kenzy accuses Josh Jacobs of cheating and manipulating

As per Barstool Sports, social media personality Woah Kenzy accused All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs of being untruthful during their relationship. In a two-part TikTok tell-all, she claimed Jacobs tried to have a child with Instagram model Blasian the Goddess while in a relationship with Kenzy.

Kenzy had said in a recent TikTok video that Josh Jacobs claimed to have four children. However, reports surfaced that the Raiders running back has as many as seven children. Kenzy also mentioned she didn’t talk to Jacobs for three months after this.

But when they finally talked, Kenzy claimed Jacobs and her decided to formalize their relationship despite the ups and downs.

She also claimed to have spent most of the offseason with Josh Jacobs and discussed her moving in. However, Kenzy alleged her smooth relationship with him changed after her recent birthday, fueling her suspicions that something was going on.

Kenzy narrated:

"So everything was perfect until I had to leave after my birthday to go out of town to see my family. And that's when the routine started changing. And that's when the manipulation and the gaslighting started happening because I felt like something was going on."

"And I was told that I was crazy and doing too much. While I was gone for two or three days, the communication would start slipping up. I get calls in the car on the way to work instead of in the house like normal."

Hence, she cut a trip short two days early and drove four hours to the residence she shared with the Las Vegas Raiders running back. She said:

"So I walked around to the side door, and that was unlocked. I walk in, I don't see anything in the living room. I don't see anything in the kitchen. I'm like, 'Oh, maybe I'm just crazy.' Yeah, I wish I could say that was the case. But I walked into the bedroom and saw a random girl, never seen her before, laying on the bed."

"The bed that, you know, we share because he asked me to move in. She's laying on her stomach, kicking her feet in the air, all happy, thinking it's him. But surprise, it's me."

When Kenzy tried to retrieve her possessions, the other girl allegedly claimed Jacobs told her not to open the closet because the door was broken.

Who is Woah Kenzy?

Josh Jacobs’ former girlfriend has built her platform on Instagram and TikTok with over 2.3 million combined followers. She started her Instagram account in August 2019 and TikTok in December 2020.

She was born on October 5, 1997, in Cincinnati, Ohio, and is currently based in Los Angeles, California. Woah Kenzy is also an adult entertainer and has an OnlyFans account.

She is also an entrepreneur who has collaborated with House of Le Luxe to launch her moisturizing lotion, thigh glide deodorant, and organic lubricant. Kenzy was also previously linked to NBA superstar James Harden, per Black Sports Online.