Who won Bengals vs. Ravens last night? Scores and results from Sunday Night Football clash in Week 5

Two of football's brightest young stars, Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow, faced off in Week 5 when the Baltimore Ravens hosted the Cincinnati Bengals at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday Night Football.

The game was a low-scoring but hard-fought affair. A Justin Tucker field goal as time expired saw the Ravens win 19-17. With this win, Baltimore improved to 3-2 and took the lead in the race for the AFC North title. Here's the full game summary.

Bengals vs. Ravens: How it went down

Some heavy lifting by wide receiver Devin Duvernay in the first quarter set up a 37-yard field goal attempt for Justin Tucker, who converted with ease to give the Ravens the lead.

The Ravens defense stifled the Bengals' offense and Jackson took advantage of the situation with a surgical drive, capped off with a touchdown pass to Mark Andrews, which gave the home side a 10-0 lead.

Midway through the second quarter, the Bengals were still struggling to move the ball downfield and needed a big play from one of their playmakers and wide receiver Mike Thomas answered his team's call with a stellar catch and run.

Burrow then found former Ravens star Hayden Hurst with a dart and the tight end stumbled into the endzone to put the Bengals on the scoreboard.

In the closing seconds of the first half, kicker Evan McPherson capped off another impressive Bengals drive with a field goal to ensure they went into the break level on the scoreboard.

The Ravens started the second half brighter and took a six-point lead courtesy of two field goals from Justin Tucker. The Bengals had a chance to wipe Baltimore's lead with a touchdown, but they failed to convert a 4th-and-goal attempt from the Ravens' two-yard line to continue trailing.

Deep into the fourth quarter, the Bengals finally managed to snatch the lead for the first time in the game, courtesy of a quarterback sneak by Burrow for a touchdown.

But Jackson came through in the final two minutes and set up a 43-yard field goal attempt for Tucker, who converted with ease and won the game for the Ravens.

In Week 6, the Ravens will head to the Big Apple to take on the New York Giants, while Burrow will return to Louisiana to take on the New Orleans Saints.

