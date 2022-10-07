Who won NFL game last night? Result from Thursday Night Football Game between Broncos and Colts

Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season kicked off Thursday night with the Indianapolis Colts traveling to Empower Field at Mile High to take on the Denver Broncos. The primetime battle was one of the lowest-scoring games of the season, as the two teams combined to put up only 21 points on the scoreboard, despite needing overtime to settle the contest.

In the end, the Colts pulled off an upset, winning 12-9.

Throughout the night, both offenses struggled to move the ball downfield. The first quarter yielded only one meaningful drive which helped the Broncos take the lead courtesy of a Brandon McManus field goal. Quarterback Russell Wilson helped set it up with a great run.

The Colts continued to struggle offensively and the Broncos took advantage to push their lead up to 6-0, courtesy of another McManus field goal early in the second quarter.

Arye Pulli @AryePulliTSP #Broncos kicker Brandon McManus drills a 44-yard field goal to put the Broncos up 6-0. #Broncos kicker Brandon McManus drills a 44-yard field goal to put the Broncos up 6-0. https://t.co/ZS3x0l1cyN

The Colts finally managed to push the ball down the field and were in field goal range when quarterback Matt Ryan threw an interception to Broncos' Caden Sterns, ending the drive.

The Colts managed to regain possession and drive the ball down the field late in the second quarter, but a fumble by Matt Ryan and a sack meant that they had to settle for a field goal to go into the break trailing 6-3

Barstool Illini @BarstoolILL Chase McLaughlin nailed a 52 yarder

Chase McLaughlin nailed a 52 yarder https://t.co/TV3RyTrBQ1

Midway through the third quarter, the Colts managed to level things up on the scoreboard after kicker Chase McLaughlin converted from 50 yards.

Mundo NFL @MundoNFL

Chase McLaughlin suma su segundo FG de 50 o más yardas 🦵



: @NFLonPrime



#MundoNFL #ForTheShoe Se empató el juego ⚖Chase McLaughlin suma su segundo FG de 50 o más yardas 🦵 Se empató el juego ⚖Chase McLaughlin suma su segundo FG de 50 o más yardas 🦵🏈📺: @NFLonPrime#MundoNFL #ForTheShoe https://t.co/h86GElWbyW

The Broncos could have regained the lead a few minutes later, but the Colts' special team blocked a 34-yard field goal attempt from McManus to keep things leveled.

NFL @NFL



on Prime Video

Also available on NFL+ Okay, who had blocked FG on their bingo card? #INDvsDEN on Prime VideoAlso available on NFL+ bit.ly/3e12Zsg Okay, who had blocked FG on their bingo card? 😅#INDvsDEN on Prime VideoAlso available on NFL+ bit.ly/3e12Zsg https://t.co/HtJ8ncaE0A

But a minute later, Ryan threw another pick which saw the Broncos take over inside the Colts' 30-yard line. Denver's offense couldn't do much and had to settle for a field goal that saw them retake the lead.

Arye Pulli @AryePulliTSP McManus makes the field goal. 9-6 now. Sorry for bad quality. McManus makes the field goal. 9-6 now. Sorry for bad quality. https://t.co/zXiqgDE2uy

Late in the fourth quarter, the Broncos could have played it safe and attempted a short field goal to extend their lead to six and leave the Colts with under two minutes and no timeouts to score a touchdown to win the game. Instead, head coach Nathaniel Hackett called for a pass that was intercepted in the endzone by Stephon Gilmore.

NFL @NFL



on Prime Video

Also available on NFL+ This game is really something else. An end zone interception for the @Colts , and Indy is still in this! #INDvsDEN on Prime VideoAlso available on NFL+ bit.ly/3e12Zsg This game is really something else. An end zone interception for the @Colts, and Indy is still in this! 😮#INDvsDEN on Prime VideoAlso available on NFL+ bit.ly/3e12Zsg https://t.co/95qRekrIi6

The Colts took advantage of the lucky break and marched down the field to score a game-tying field goal and send the game into overtime.

The Colts received the ball first in overtime and made it count with a field goal that saw them take the lead for the first time in the game.

Colts vs. Broncos' wild ending

On the final possession of the game, the Broncos marched down the field to the Colts' four-yard line, where they faced a 4th-and-1. Denver opted to go for it and Wilson threw it in the endzone toward Courtland Sutton, but Gilmore made a play on the ball and the pass was incomplete, ending the game and giving the Colts the win.

NFL @NFL



on Prime Video

Also available on NFL+ And the @Colts walk away with the W in OT. #INDvsDEN on Prime VideoAlso available on NFL+ bit.ly/3e12Zsg And the @Colts walk away with the W in OT. #INDvsDEN on Prime VideoAlso available on NFL+ bit.ly/3e12Zsg https://t.co/rApHGVBy70

But the thrilling finish barely made up for the tame display by both teams.

Poll : 0 votes